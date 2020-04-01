Now Playing 100 Best Shows: Schitt's Creek Cast Reflects on the Show's Success

If you're one of many, many people working from home right now, the chances are high that you've recently gotten very familiar with Zoom. You may or may not also know that in the last few weeks, customized Zoom backgrounds have become something of a style symbol.

Sure, there are the pre-made backgrounds that come along with the Zoom app if you, for some reason, want to have a field of grass floating behind you for the duration of your next meeting, but this is also the perfect time to go a little wild and put yourself inside your favorite TV show. Doesn't the thought of your coworkers seeing The Simpsons' couch behind you, instead of your actual couch, sound kind of nice in these uncertain times?

Check out some of the shows making it easy to add some joy to your next conference call.





Bonus points if you spend the whole meeting doing your best Moira Rose impression.





Hey there 👋😎. Dreaming of the Villa? Take your conference calls in paradise with these @LoveIslandUSA @Zoom_US backgrounds. We'll see you there. 😉 pic.twitter.com/oHHZ4veaLc — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) March 30, 2020

Don't take social distancing tips from the Love Island contestants, but do slap on some of these backgrounds.





Here's a couple suggestions! https://t.co/gHDkayFC4k pic.twitter.com/sV2asUETY6 — The Good Place is taking it sleazy (@nbcthegoodplace) March 26, 2020

Because we're definitely in the Bad Place right now.





Spice things up and pretend like you're working at Scarlet Magazine with these new @zoom_us backgrounds. #TheBoldType #StayTheFFHome pic.twitter.com/1ZIYt3nyCg — The Bold Type (@TheBoldTypeTV) March 31, 2020

Hide out among all the clothes and shoes, you know you want to.





Netflix Shows

if you're in need of a new @zoom_us background... pic.twitter.com/M6HPUwFEua — Netflix US (@netflix) March 24, 2020

Joe Goldberg's glass box from You is definitely one unsettling way to self-isolate. And if you prefer your Netflix-branded spookiness to be a little more teen-oriented, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has you covered.





Adult Swim Shows

You can't flip your desk over like Eric Andre or blast off to another dimension like Rick and Morty, but you can definitely bring that energy with you to a Zoom call.





Some @zoom_us backgrounds for all of your werk from home / #DragRace viewing party needs 👠✨ #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/rhUbzdvqIE — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 31, 2020

Serve up some self-isolation eleganza.





Familia! It's so important to keep in touch. 💚



Here are some fun @zoom_us backgrounds while practicing social distancing and connecting with your loved ones. #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/KDA5O8sHsM — One Day at a Time (@OneDayAtATime) March 30, 2020

To remind you of your family, even if you're not with them.





The Bachelor

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

American Idol

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Modern Family

The Connors

CBS All Access Shows

Unfortunately, we can't actually escape to deep space, but we can pretend we're crew members on the Discovery. If you'd rather pretend to be stuck on an island or in a house surrounded by 24/7 cameras, CBS also came through with some Survivor and Big Brother backgrounds.





FOX Shows

Need a @zoom_us background for your meetings?

I've got you fam. pic.twitter.com/PBsac0P36X — FOX (@FOXTV) March 23, 2020

All riiiiight! Bring Bob and Linda Belcher with you to a meeting as honorary members of your team.