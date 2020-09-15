Ready for more emotional trauma from The 100? TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode, "A Sort of Homecoming," shows the aftermath of Bellamy's (Bob Morley) death, and it will punch you right in the feels again.

The sneak peek picks up right where we left off as Clarke (Eliza Taylor) comes out on the other side of the portal after killing Bellamy. As expected, she can't even speak she is so utterly devastated — so much that at first she actually doesn't recognize where Cadogan (John Pyper-Ferguson) has sent her friends. It turns out, he transported them back to Earth, dumping them in the pit of the Second Dawn bunker that used to be Wonkru's home.

Even more surprising, they're not the only ones there!

Remember when Gaia (Tati Gabrille) got attacked by a Disciple earlier this season, and he pulled her through the portal to who knows where? It turns out they too ended up on Earth, and after killing said Disciple, Gaia has been camped out on her home planet ever since. The preview for this episode showed that in the 125 years since Clarke and the gang left Earth, it has regrown and flourished again, making it habitable once more.

Could The 100's final season end with our heroes exactly where it started — on Earth?

The 100 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW.