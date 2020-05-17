The 100 Season 6 left us on one hell of a cliffhanger, but the good news is Season 7 is going to drop us right back into the action when it premieres. And the first point of action? Regrouping after Octavia's (Marie Avgeropoulos) apparent death.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the Season 7 premiere, Echo (Tasya Teles), Gabriel (Chuku Modu), and Hope (Shelby Flannery) find a coded note with symbols like the ones on Octavia's back. Hope claims not to remember the code or what the Anomaly is (or much of anything really), but Echo isn't buying it. Perhaps that's because Bellamy (Bob Morley) is mysteriously missing from this scene and Hope's seems too intent tracking him down. Echo is nothing if not an extremely protective girlfriend.

https://www.tvguide.com/news/the-100-season-7-trailer-spoilers-photos-premiere-date-casting/Luckily, cooler heads prevail, and Gabriel remembers that Octavia too suffered some mysterious memory loss when she traveled through the Anomaly. Hm, curiouser and curiouser. Something tells us we're not going to love whatever is on the other side of this, especially if Hope's first introduction — you know, the one where she stabbed Octavia and turned her into green mist — is anything to go off of.

The 100 Season 7 premieres Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on The CW.