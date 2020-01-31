It feels like every day we're hearing about a new CW spin-off thanks to the shared universes Arrow and The Vampire Diaries launched, but this time the spin-off in question comes from our beloved sci-fi show, The 100. Though the upcoming seventh season will be the show's last, we now know there is a potential prequel series in the works that could keep this world alive.

The CW announced its plans to start developing a spin-off of The 100 in October of 2019, and though details are few and far between at this point, we've been eagerly compiling any and all scraps of information about this potential new series. Here's everything we know so far about this fledgling show!

It is a prequel series. This potential spin-off would be set 97 years before the events of The 100 pilot, occurring during the time period when a nuclear apocalypse wiped out a huge chunk of the planet's population. It will depict the birth of the culture The 100 fans know as the Grounders, as survivors of the apocalypse band together in an attempt to create a new society.

There will be a backdoor pilot in The 100 Season 7. Like so many other CW showsbefore it, The 100 will attempt to launch its first spin-off with a backdoor pilot episode. We don't yet know which episode of Season 7 will serve as the backdoor pilot, but we do know it will fall in the back half of the season.

The spin-off episode now has a title. TVLine reports that the title for the backdoor pilot is "Anaconda," though it's unclear if this will be the eventual title of the spin-off itself.

The 100 will return for its final season in 2020 on The CW.