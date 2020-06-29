This week's episode of The 100 is a special one, and not just because it has a couple of big twists headed your way. It also happens to be Lindsey Morgan's directorial debut for the series!

If you've been watching The 100 this year, you'll know the final season has done a lot of worldbuilding, exploring new planets and an entirely new civilization of humans. Morgan stepped behind the camera for Episode 7, titled "The Queen's Gambit." Despite being so familiar with The 100 -- seven years tends to give you a certain amount of expertise on how a show operates — Morgan says directing her first episode was still a daunting task. Breaking that new ground, so to speak, came with a lot of responsibility Morgan told TV Guide.

"It's interesting because it is The 100, so I feel like we do try to do something new every season, bring in a new world, a new society, a new culture," Morgan said. "So even though I had such a great history and expertise in a lot of places of the show, I still felt the need to be hypersensitive to the new lore that we were creating — the new world, a world of Bardo and their society and their culture because, you know, you just can't get that wrong. That was probably the most difficult task for me, just making sure, crossing my T's and dotting my I's about everything for that society and doing it justice for how Jason envisions it for the rest of the season."

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Given how heavily the people of Bardo and their mysterious war have already played into Season 7, we're not surprised there was a lot of pressure surrounding this episode, which does answer quite a few questions about the Disciples and their history. Luckily, Morgan had a handy directorial resource at her disposal in the form of her co-star Bob Morley.

Morley directed his first episode of The 100 last year in Season 6, and Morgan says he was very supportive when it was her turn to step behind the camera.

"I actually reached out to Bob at the beginning because I didn't know I was gonna have the chance to direct until three weeks before I got the approval," Morgan said. "So I was feeling pretty overwhelmed, and I reached out to Bob and he was very giving with his mentorship and his own experience, and what he felt worked for him and what he wish he did better. That really helped guide me on my process."

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.