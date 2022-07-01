How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Tennis Championships Live (For Free!) on July 1

Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon 2022 Julian Finney/Getty Images

We head to the third round of Wimbledon today — aside from a few delayed Round 2 matches that still need to be finished — with winners advancing to the coveted round of 16 at the most prestigious Grand Slam of the year. On the Centre Court schedule today are women's No. 3 Ons Jabeur, men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic, and England's highest seed in No. 9 Cam Norrie, who gets the primetime spot in a matchup against the American with the best mustache, Steve Johnson. We're deep enough into the tournament that we're going to see seeded players square off, including No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 32 Oscar Otte and No. 10 Jannick Sinner vs. American No. 20 John Isner. There are no more easy matches from here on, folks.

Looking ahead to Saturday, we should see some fireworks from the Nick "The Llama" Kyrgios and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas match, and a lot of eyes will be on two-time Wimbledon champion and No. 25 Petra Kvitova as she battles No. 4 Paula Badosa. That's a coin flip between two hard hitters. A reminder: Weekend TV coverage of Wimbledon is split between ABC and ESPN.

As one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, The Championships, Wimbledon was founded in 1877 and is the oldest tennis tournament in the world. Commonly known as the world's most prestigious tennis tournament, Wimbledon has been held at the All England Club since 1877 and is the only major tournament played on grass.

In 2021, Novak Djokovic won the Men's Singles tournament, and he'll be returning this year to defend his crown; however, Women's Singles winner Ashleigh Barty will not, as she announced her retirement from the sport back in March. Due to the Ukraine war, Wimbledon has banned tennis players from Russia and Belarus in 2022, meaning Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Aryna Sabalenka will not be competing this year. As a result, the ATP and WTA made the decision to strip this year's Wimbledon from ranking points.

Find out how to watch the 2022 Wimbledon Championships without cable, below.

When to Watch

Today's Wimbledon Championships coverage is listed below:

Friday, July 1

Live: Third Round (6:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Third Round (6:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN) Live: All 18 Courts, All Day (Starting at 6:00 a.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN3)

All 18 Courts, All Day (Starting at 6:00 a.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN3) Replay: Gentlemen's & Ladies' Third Round (4:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. on Tennis Channel)

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Third Round (4:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. on Tennis Channel) Replay: Gentlemen's & Ladies' Third Round (12:30 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. on Tennis Channel)*

*The second Tennis Channel replay will begin on Saturday, July 2.

You can check out the full 2022 Wimbledon TV schedule at the bottom of the post. Times for specific matches vary depending on match length; stay up to date with current match scores for a better idea of when individual matches start.

How to Watch the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Watch Wimbledon 2022 on ABC and the ESPN family

The easiest way to watch Wimbledon is on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN+, which have exclusive rights to air live matches from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. (Tennis Channel will be airing a replay of select match segments throughout the tournament.) During the week, ESPN or ESPN 2 will air matches, and on the weekend, Wimbledon action will air on ABC and ESPN. ESPN can also be watched on the ESPN app (available on smartphones, tablets, portable devices, and smart TVs) if you want to watch Wimbledon on the go.

ESPN3, which is available to all ESPN subscribers — whether you have ESPN through a cable package or a streaming TV service — via the ESPN app, will air several select matches throughout the tournament and is your best bet for watching full matches on the smaller courts.

ESPN+, the ESPN subscription streaming service, also has supplemental matches. However, ESPN+ does not carry the ESPN broadcast, which may limit which matches you can watch. Subs cost $6.99 per month and can be canceled at any time. (Just remember to cancel after Wimbledon is over.) For more information on ESPN+, look below.

Watch the 2022 Wimbledon Championships for Free

Catch all of ABC's coverage of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what ABC channel is available in your area with an antenna. Note: ABC only airs Wimbledon on the weekends.

Watch the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Upgrade to the Choice package for $89.99 per month to watch on the Tennis Channel and over 90 live channels.

For a limited time, new and eligible returning customers can get $30 off over the first two months after a five-day free trial, and 3 months of premium channels for free. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees or required annual contracts.



Watch the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, you can watch Wimbledon coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. Add-on The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events. With the fubo Extra add-on, you can watch Tennis Channel coverage for an additional $8 per month.



Watch the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch this year's Wimbledon Championships on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Sling TV



Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch all the live action on all 3 channels. For an additional $11 per month, the Sports Extra add-on gives you access to all the coverage on the Tennis Channel.

A Sling Orange subscription includes 50 hours of DVR, over 30 channels, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month.



Watch the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of this year's Wimbledon Championships coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.



Watch the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on ESPN+



For only $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, subscribers can watch 2022 Wimbledon coverage live on ESPN+. ESPN+ has thousands of live events, original studio shows, acclaimed series that are exclusive to the streaming services, and much more.

Upgrade to the Disney Bundle for $13.99 per month to watch ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (w/Ads), or enjoy with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99 per month.



Watch the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Mobile Apps



Viewers can stream the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on the ESPN app, and ESPN.com. However, to watch the event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN networks.

2022 Wimbledon Championships Full Schedule

