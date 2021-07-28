One of the sweetest details from Ted Lasso's first season was the way Ted (Jason Sudeikis) gradually won over -- and showed his appreciation for -- his new boss, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), through the power of homemade biscuits. As any fan knows, it's an undeniable fact that these are delicious, borderline magical biscuits... and yet they don't seem to be working on Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles), AFC Richmond's new psychologist, in Friday's episode of Ted Lasso.

"I don't eat sugar," Dr. Fieldstone informs him, which understandably leaves Ted stumped. If this moment is any indication, these two seem poised to act as foils for the rest of the season, with Dr. Fieldstone's calm demeanor and no-nonsense attitude naturally clashing with Ted's jocular, hyper-positive coaching style. He befriended the quote-unquote Dragon Lady last season, but will he be able to find common ground with someone whose tactics are so diametrically opposed to his own?

