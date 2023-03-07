Join or Sign In
Is this the end of the road for Richmond?
Football is life, but that doesn't mean it can go on forever. As Ted Lasso gears up for its return, everyone wants to know if Season 3 will be the last for the Emmy-winning comedy. Co-creator, executive producer, and star Jason Sudeikis recently weighed in on the show's potential future after the third season, which was written to work as an end to the story. For now, it sounds like all fans can do is enjoy whatever happens next.
Whether you believe it should be the end or not, Season 3 is on its way, and just like Trent Crimm, we've got all the scoop you need — from the trailer to the release date to the cast. Keep reading for everything we know about Ted Lasso Season 3.
Ted Lasso began with a three-season plan, but Jason Sudeikis and company haven't officially confirmed whether the upcoming third season will actually be the last. On March 7, Sudeikis told Deadline, "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell," and suggested that fans might not want the story to continue after seeing the Season 3 finale. Until Season 3 has finished airing, however, he said he "will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far." Sudeikis also acknowledged that the show has the potential for spin-offs, saying, "We've set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories."
In July 2022, Deadline reported that the show's writers and producers, including Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence, were writing Season 3 as the final season. That being said, in an interview with Deadline in Oct. 2021, Lawrence left open the possibility of more Ted Lasso. "Even if Ted Lasso goes on, the story the writing staff has been telling had a beginning, middle, and end for the first three seasons," the co-creator said. "And then it might veer off from that."
As a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live in July 2022, Hannah Waddingham addressed the rumors that this is the last season, saying, "I don't know why that's come out so fervently, because we don't know that for definite." She went on to say, "Even if we left it at this, Jason has pointed out that that's just where we leave (the characters) for now... and that's how I'm going to have to think about it, otherwise I'm going to be a terrible mess."
Ted Lasso coordinating producer Chip Hamilton posted this heartfelt tribute to the show's cast and crew in October 2022, with lots of past-tense language in the caption that made it sound like things were coming to an end. "To the people pictured and the equally important so many cast and crew that aren't: This was and is a dream," the caption reads. "From the very bottom of my heart… Thank You. We are Richmond Till We Die. And no one can take that away from us. I love you all."
There were previous reports of major delays to Season 3, though nothing came from an official source like Apple TV+ or Warner Bros. The reports suggested that Sudeikis had been demanding rewrites to get the scripts perfect. Those changes include "character arcs shifted" and "script changes on the fly," according to Puck. There were even reports of location changes to a shoot in Amsterdam. The show was supposed to start shooting in September 2021, but production actually didn't begin until March 2022.
Apple TV+ has released the first extended look at Ted Lasso Season 3, premiering Wednesday, March 15. The trailer doesn't give much away in terms of words, but says a lot via charged glances. The choice of song — The Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want" — hints that there might be some ups and downs in store for the gang at AFC Richmond.
It follows that mini teaser we got in which the Greyhounds made their own Believe signs.
In an August 2022 interview with the The Hollywood Reporter, Ted Lasso editors A.J. Catoline and Melissa McCoy said Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Nate (Nick Mohammed) will see some of the biggest character arcs of Season 3.
"[Nate's] on a trajectory, career-wise…From Season 1 as kitman, then he became a coach, and now he's the coach of West Ham," Catoline said. "Jason is so very generous as a producer and creator. He gives all of the characters a storyline. I think that's why [the episodes] are so full…There so many storylines; he wants every character to have an arc."
The below image teasing a showdown between Ted and Nate was released in January.
Ted Lasso Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, March 15 on Apple TV+. New episodes of the 12-episode season will be released each Wednesday.
Much of the cast will be back for Season 3, led, of course, by Jason Sudeikis. Two new additions have been confirmed, with Becky Ann Baker (The Resort) playing Ted's mom, and Jodi Balfour (For All Mankind) joining the cast as Jack, a charming venture capitalist. We can't wait to see how these new characters will fit in! As Ted himself once said, "Boy, I love meeting people's moms. It's like reading an instruction manual as to why they're nuts."
Did you know the cast has a life outside of Ted Lasso?! Juno Temple stars in Paramount+'s The Offer, Hannah Waddingham had a spooky role in Disney's Hocus Pocus 2, and Jeremy Swift aka Leslie Higgins debuted a single on Spotify (!!!). Coach Beard launched a football podcast, and also managed to stop by Sudeikis' annual hometown fundraiser for a lively rendition of Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance."
Seasons 1 and 2 of Ted Lasso are available to stream on Apple TV+. Season 3 premieres Wednesday, March 15 on Apple TV+.