Ted Lasso Season 2: Trailer, Premiere Date, and Everything Else to Know

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Is it July yet?
Ted Lasso was the feel-good show of 2020, providing much-needed comfort in such a harrowing time. The series, based on the character Jason Sudeikis originally created for NBC Sports interstitial spots, showed us what the best of humanity looks like with positivity and a great biscuit recipe. We've been waiting to find out when we can hang out with our favorite football (or soccer, whatever you want to call it) team, and luckily Apple has announced the series will return for Season 2 on July 23.
The first season of Ted Lasso was so much more than a sports show. Sudeikis won hearts and minds with his portrayal of human-ray-of-sunshine Ted who, under the surface, was dealing with the end of his marriage as he tried to make a winning team out of the Richmond Football Club, despite knowing next to nothing about professional soccer. Brendan Hunt played Coach Beard, one of Ted's closest confidants who spoke very little but when he did, it was magical.
Season 1 also saw Nick Mohammed's Nate progress from a shy, hesitant team assistant to an honest, observant coaching assistant who the team encouraged and respected. Ted's relationship with club owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) also went from awkward to friendly, thanks to Ted's homemade biscuits and their bonding over their respective divorces. Roy Kent, (Brett Goldstein) a star player of years past, had to come to grips with the fact that he's past his prime as a player. Jamie Tartt, (Phil Dunster) the current star of the team, learned that his ego-driven diva behavior wasn't the key to winning and that fish-out-of-water Coach Lasso made some good points.
When we last saw Ted, Beard, Nate, and the team, Richmond F.C. had been relegated from the Premier League to the Champions League after losing to Jamie's new team -- Manchester City. Will Jamie return to Richmond F.C. despite helping in the team's Premiere League demise? Will Roy Kent hang up his cleats this season? Are he and Keeley (Juno Temple) still an item? We have so many questions!
Apple has released a new trailer for Ted Lasso Season 2, which gives a preview of Richmond's attempted comeback after their loss at the end of the first season. The trailer also offers a peek at Ted's much harsher alter ego, who is know for committing atrocities like forcing the team to "touch each other's toes."
Ted Lasso is coming sooner than expected! The show will premiere on Friday, July 23.
There will be at least 10 episodes in Season 2, and we Tedheads are hoping for more. Apple TV+ announced in January 2021 via social media that the show went back into production in early January. Plus, the show has been picked up for two more seasons so the writers are also mapping out the third season of the show.
Right now, we know for certain that Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohamed, and Jeremy Swift (he plays Rebecca's underling Higgins) are returning. We have to think that if Higgins is back, then Rebecca is probably still at the helm of the club too.
No new cast members have been announced yet but as the team has dropped down into a different league, perhaps we'll see some new team members. We hope the ever-joyful Danny Rojas is still part of the team because we love it every time he cheers, "Football is life!" And though Roy is having physical issues on the field, maybe he'll switch to the coaching side of the team. In the words of coaching assistant Nate the Great, "Roy, you used to kick the ball like it f---ed your wife." That kind of fire and fight would be something to instill in the young players.
Season 1 of Ted Lasso is now streaming on AppleTV+