If there was ever a doubt that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have the worst luck, look no further than this week's Supernatural, which found the pair dealt another set of blows. On the upside, they might stand a chance against Chuck (Rob Benedict) if what Sam believes is correct.

The rowdy hour kicked off with a hungover Sam and Eileen (Shoshannah Stern) greeting Dean with a full breakfast spread that included eggs, pancakes, and real bacon. Dean, both happy to see real meat on the table and his brother having a good time, couldn't help but smile and tease Sam before heading out the door. Sam thought Dean was going out for a drive, but in reality he was taking on a case by himself.

It was hard for Dean to resist the compelling story of a young woman who believes her friend has been "raptured" somewhere in Texas. Dean headed over to the lone star state and right to a local bar which happened to be owned by his hunter friend Lee (Christian Kane).

Though they hadn't seen each other since Sam was in college, the old friends got on like no time had passed. They were drinking, laughing, and catching each other up on their lives over the 15-year gap: Lee took on one last case before quitting the hunting game altogether and buying a bar. Meanwhile, Dean said, "it's been a rough decade" for the Winchesters. Truer words have never been spoken, Dean. Realizing his friend could really use a break, Lee brought Dean on stage to sing the extremely on-brand Dukes of Hazzard theme "Good Ol' Boys" by Waylon Jennings. Yes, this episode not only gave us Happy Sam, but also Karaoke Dean and it's not even Christmas. Hallelujah!

Back at the bunker, Sam and Eileen did some much-needed researching, and by that, I mean they pretended to read while exchanging cute glances with each other. But as Sam swooped in for a kiss, Cas (Misha Collins) burst through the door like the Kool-Aid Man because good timing was never his forte. To be fair, Cas had a great excuse for the interruption: experimenting with Sam's wound no matter how dangerous that was. OK, that was a terrible idea, but Sam went with it because they're pretty desperate at this point. Sam really should have listened to Eileen, who was against this reckless plan, because Cas attempting to heal Sam's wound resulted in Sam being thrown against the wall and knocked unconscious... yet again. Shouldn't he have a traumatic brain injury by now?

A worried Cas called Dean, who was too busy partying it up with Lee to pick up his phone. Cas' next call was to Sergei, the sketchy shaman known to fix any unsolvable problem, and he threatened Sergei into helping him with his best Taken impression. "If you don't help me tonight, I will find you and burn you" might be super dramatic, but it got Sergei to the bunker in practically no time. But Sergei couldn't do much for Sam because Sam was dying. The further apart he and Chuck were, the more his soul will become stretched, which will soon result in his death. Whether he wanted to or not, Sam was in serious need of a "come to God" moment.

Meanwhile in Texas, Dean spotted Sally, the friend of the missing woman he had been investigating, and got back to work. Sally firmly believed her friend and her car were snatched up by God, which Lee found ludicrous. Dean wasn't buying that story either, but still believed something was up. He left his buddy, who had no intention of jumping back into hunting, to search for the missing girl's car in a junkyard. Despite an impossible maze of old wrecks, Dean found his missing victim dead in her trunk in virtually no time. Was this coincidence or the result of Chuck's pen? Judging by the next moment, in which Lee turned up and knocked Dean unconscious, it was probably Chuck.

The Winchesters' not-so-great day got worse when Sergei revealed he intentionally made Sam's injury worse in order to extort Cas for the key to death's library. But Cas knew exactly who he was dealing with and called Bobby for reinforcement beforehand. Waving that threat over Sergei, the shaman backed down and reversed what he did to Sam. It didn't exactly fix him, but Sam was awake again so we'll take that as a win. Also a win? Sergei calling Cas' threats "very Russian" before bouncing. We see what you did there, Supernatural.

Elsewhere, Dean woke up in a basement tied to a chair. It turned out that Lee had been sacrificing innocent people to feed his basement monster, who granted him anything he wanted, like money and good health, in return. But Lee's fatal mistake was leaving Dean alone with said creature and expecting that to be the elder Winchester's end. Spoiler alert: it wasn't. Dean decapitated the monster before heading back up to the bar to square off against his friend. He grabbed a nearby shotgun — this was Texas, after all — and engaged Lee in a bar shootout which ended with Dean killing his friend with a pool cue. This segment couldn't get more Texan if George Bush swooped in wearing Wrangler jeans, holding a bowl of queso, and singing, "Texas, Our Texas."

With one more notch added to the trauma board, it was time for Dean to return home. Rushing back to the bunker after finally getting those messages about Sam, Dean came face-to-face with Cas for the first time since their huge fall out. But in true Dean form, he said nothing of the fight, nor did Cas, and they went about their ways. Conceal don't feel, amiright?

The episode ended with Sam awake and feeling more optimistic than usual because he knew Chuck had been weakened. "I think we can beat him. I think we can beat God," he said. For everyone's sake, let's hope this is true.

Supernatural 's midseason finale airs Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8/7c on the CW.

