Supergirl Boss Says Nyxly is 'The Most Dangerous Villain' the Super Friends Have Ever Faced

Peta Sergeant, Supergirl The CW

After an episode heavy on Fifth Dimensional magic, but light on villain Nyxly, she's back in full force on Tuesday's episode of The CW's Supergirl. The former Phantom Zone-dwelling, Earth-interloping imp (Peta Sergeant) takes center stage in "The Gauntlet," which will see her face off with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in a race for a magical courage totem, with only one of them able to claim it and its power. As Myxly (Thomas Lennon) revealed in song two episodes ago, Nyxly wants to reunite the totems that make up the Allstone, which can give her ultimate power over everything.

"I think she's the most dangerous villain they've ever faced before," Supergirl executive producer Robert Rovner told TV Guide previewing this week's episode.

Although the gauntlet will only put Supergirl and Nyxly to the test, anything involving a Fifth Dimensional imp means problems for the full Super Friends team.

"I think she creates a situation that they can't just fight their way out of," Rovner continued. "They're dealing with this unknown component, which is magic, which makes them kind of struggle with how do they find enough power to combat her throughout the second half of the season? And, they're also faced with these challenges of the totems as well -- finding them before she does and going through the gauntlets that become the centerpiece of this episode and the remaining episodes as well."

Last week, Azie Tesfai's character, Kelly Olsen, fully stepped into her role as Guardian in "Blind Spots," an episode that tackled issues of racism and privilege. The episode ended with an important conversation where Kelly told Alex (Chyler Leigh) that the best thing Alex could do for her in that moment of exhaustion over systemic racism, and the problem it created – and which she tackled – in the episode, was to love her without having to understand her and all of her experiences.

"They're still dealing with that in this episode, which is something we'll explore tonight, and exploring how Kelly is kind of balancing both being a hero to the community but also a part of the team," Rovner said. "During the course of the rest of the season, there's a lot of Guardian, but also Kelly and Alex stories as well, as we see their relationship deepen and evolve over the second half of the season. We're very excited about that story."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.