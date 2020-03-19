It looks like there will be another power shake-up on Station 19, and it's pretty damn surprising. TV Guide has an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode, in which Maya (Danielle Savre) admits to Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) that promoting her to captain was a mistake and Andy should have the position. Say whaaaat?

It's obvious that Maya has been struggling in her new authoritative role. Her friends have made it obvious they don't approve of her leadership style, and she's been pretty isolated since taking over the station. It wasn't clear that she felt so bad that she was willing to give up the position entirely. In the clip, she describes being captain as "a medal [she] didn't earn," which is a huge thing for an Olympic athlete to say. This looks like growth, Maya!

However, it is coming at a terrible time. Sullivan and Andy are officially hooking up again, not that anyone at the firehouse knows they've actually caved on their romantic feelings. If Andy takes over as captain, Sullivan becomes her direct supervisor, and do we need to spell out all the reasons why that isn't going to work out? Sullivan is already stealing drugs from the station to help with his leg pain. Sleeping with a subordinate is not an HR offense he needs to add to his record right now, but does that mean Andy will have to miss out on being captain again?

Oh, this is definitely going to get messier before it gets better.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.