Station 19 Exclusive: The Firehouse Is Getting a Publicist After Sullivan's Viral Outburst

While Station 19 fans certainly appreciated seeing Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) lose his temper on a few nosy kids who were filming his crew after they were rescued from an exploding drug lab, it looks like the viral moment is about to have some serious consequences. TV Guide has learned exclusively that Camille Chen (Drunk History) will guest star on Station 19 as the firehouse's new publicist.

If Seattle FD is willing to shell out money on a publicist, that means Sullivan's outburst isn't going away any time soon, and this is the last thing he needs at the moment. He's been struggling with being knocked down to probie after he stole drugs from the station's medical truck, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) left him after he tried to put himself up for Maya's (Danielle Savre) job, and now they are going through a very sticky divorce. On top of that, he's been debating whether to start drinking, which is seriously frowned upon for opioid addicts. A publicist showing up at the station and forcing him through some positive PR training might not help Sullivan get back to feeling like he's in control of his own life. But while it's not great news for him, fans will be excited to see what PR stunts he'll be forced into. The publicist arrives in the Oct. 14 episode, "Too Darn Hot."

In the Oct. 21 episode, "100% or Nothing," Nia Vardalos will guest star as Patricia Welsh, "a woman hardened by heartbreak within her long-term marriage and a penchant for using sarcasm as a defense mechanism." We think there are quite a few firefighters at Station 19 who are going to be able to relate to Patricia.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.