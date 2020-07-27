Things just got real on Stargirl. Immediately after getting his memories back, Brainwave (Christopher James Baker) murdered his own son (Jake Austin Walker) in cold blood, but not before revealing that he, not Icicle (Neil Jackson), murdered Junior's mom Merri King, who also happened to be Starman's (Joel McHale) sister. In a sneak peek at Tuesday's episode, which picks up the next morning, Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson), and Barbara (Amy Smart) try to process Brainwave's shocking act while figuring out their next move.

"Just take Courtney and leave like you wanted to," Pat suggests to Barbara in the preview. "Pack up what you need and go."

Unwilling to ditch town with a killer on the loose and leave Pat in danger all by himself, Barbara shoots down his idea. For now, Barbara and Courtney will have to pretend everything is fine to keep Jordan off their backs until they can think of something better or Barbara finally decides to leave. That seems like a solid plan until Mike (Trae Romano) breaks their concentration with news of a mysterious visitor for Courtney. Has Jordan brought the fight to her house? Is there about to be a huge smackdown on Stargirl's home turf? Judging from the episode's official description, probably not.

The hour, titled "Shining Knight," will see someone from Courtney's past emerge, which will turn her life completely upside down. Meanwhile, Pat digs up new information about the ISA's evil plan for mass brainwashing and Jordan makes a surprising discovery at work.

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes also drop Mondays on DC Universe.