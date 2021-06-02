fuboTV vs. Sling TV 2023

Getty Images

If you want more than 100 channels, more-than-average DVR space, family share plans

fuboTV If you want sports extras, affordable coverage, optional mini devices

Sling TV The streamer fuboTV offers a whopping 250 hours of DVR space even with it's cheapest plan

Depending on where you live, you may have access to as many as 200+ channels

Subscribers can have up to 10 streams at once with the Elite plan Sling TV starts at just $35/mo.

Sports and premium channel add-ons are available

AirTV streaming devices are available and compatible with most TVs

Two of the most popular alternatives to your standard cable subscription are Sling TV and fuboTV. Offering a wealth of on-demand content and live programming, both platforms make it easy to cut the cord and join the ever-growing world of online streaming. Choosing between the two, however, is no easy task.

With several plans, pricing structures, and optional extras, there's a surprising number of factors to consider before springing for either fuboTV vs. Sling TV. Typically, Sling TV is seen as best for viewers who only need the basics, while fuboTV is perfect for sports fans or anyone seeking a lengthy catalog of channels.

Thankfully, neither plan requires a long-term contract. That means you can swap back and forth between the two until deciding which is best for you. If you need some help narrowing it down, here's an in-depth comparison of both Sling TV vs. fuboTV.

Compare fuboTV vs. Sling TV Plans

While there are a lot of differences between fuboTV vs. Sling TV, they share a lot of similarities too. Most importantly, however, is the fact that both are incredible streaming services that should serve you well regardless of interests.

But if you're looking for very specific programs or live broadcasts, you'll need to take a closer look at both platforms.

Here's a quick rundown on the key features of each streaming service.



fuboTV Sling TV Starting monthly price $65 $35 Free trial length Seven days Three days Number of titles/channels 100+ 30+ Number of simultaneous streams Up to three Up to three Cloud DVR storage 250 hours 50 hours Offline viewing No No Ad-free option No No

Which streaming service is right for you?

Sling TV is perfect for those who don't want to break the bank on excessive features. Starting at just $35/mo., Sling TV is considerably cheaper than fuboTV. Keep in mind that fuboTV's additional price accounts for several more channels, a deeper on-demand catalog, and one of the most complete selections of sports you'll find this side of cable.

In the battle between Sling TV vs. fuboTV you'll need to consider subscriber experience, personalization, extras, and potential disadvantages.

User Experience

fuboTV

The streamer fuboTV is available on just about every device under the sun. This includes gaming consoles such as Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, various smart TVs, Chromecast, and you can even access it through internet browsers such as Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, and others. The full list of supported devices is constantly growing, but the main takeaway is that you're bound to already have a screen in your home that can stream content through fuboTV.

Sling TV

Sling TV is also accessible from a variety of devices. These include AirTV players, Android TV/Google TV, Apple TV, Google Nest, a wide number of smart TVs, Roku streamers, Chromecast (Sling TV will even give you a free Chromecast with Google TV when you pre-pay for just one month of service), iPhones and iPads, Android mobile devices, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and much more.

Like fuboTV, Sling TV also has free apps for smartphones and tablets. And its catalog of supported devices is always growing, making it easy to access your favorite shows and movies regardless of your screen of choice.

Personalization

fuboTV

The streaming service fuboTV lets you create up to six profiles on a single account, so each watcher can have a customized experience. This means you can have customized favorite programs, followed series, and even recordings on each profile.

As we just mentioned, fuboTV also lets you "favorite" things. This includes shows and channels. Once you mark something as a favorite, it will show up first on your homepage and program guide.

Sling TV

Sling TV does not have profile settings at this time. By way of personalization, it offers parental controls and personal recommendations. Parental controls let you lock others from renting movies, buying pay-per-view content, or watching certain channels and shows.

Recommendations appear on the home screen. If you share the account with another watcher who has different interests, then your recommendations may become a little chaotic. However, if you use the account alone or watch as a household, Sling TV can accurately narrow down your interests based on what you've watched before.

Extras

Both fuboTV and Sling TV also offer some extras for an added fee per month. These extra goodies allow you to make your streaming experience even more personal.

fuboTV

Add Family Share to your account for $6/mo. This lets up to three people stream from your account at the same time.

Sports lovers can take advantage of Sports Plus with NFL RedZone for $11/mo., which includes NBA TV, NFL RedZone, Tennis Channel, and several other networks.

If you have basic fuboTV service and don't want to upgrade, you can still add more space to your DVR. The Cloud DVR 250 adds 250 hours for $10/mo., while the Cloud DVR 1000 adds 1,000 hours for $17/mo.

Sling TV

Sling TV offers a Sports Extra package for $11/mo. for subscribers who can't get enough sports. This add-on includes 10+ sports channels, including the Tennis Channel, MLB Network, NHL Network, and more.

The Best of Spanish TV is available for $10/mo., including channels like Azteca and Discovery en Español for Spanish speakers.

If you love to laugh, the Comedy Extra is only $6/mo. You'll get nearly a dozen new channels, which include TV Land, Paramount Network, and more

fuboTV and Sling both offer sports extras, additional DVR space, and additional channels available for purchase. If you love international programs, Sling TV is your new best friend. If you're more concerned with storage space, then fuboTV might be the one for you.

Disadvantages

fuboTV

The streamer fuboTV costs about the same as a cable subscription in many markets. It also has limited premium channel extras; for instance, you can't get HBO. While fuboTV does have a generous DVR, you can't control how many hours any given watcher can record. This means one person's many saved programs could leave little room for other people to record their Sunday night favorites.

Sling TV

Sling TV makes it difficult to watch local channels. Some markets include NBC and FOX in the standard lineup, but you have to purchase a HD antenna separately to access other local networks. However, you can get one for free from the streamer when you pre-pay for two months of Sling TV. Meanwhile, the lack of profiles creates a challenge to getting relevant recommended content for each watcher.

Sling also makes it hard to get the right balance of news, entertainment, and sports in the same plan without add-ons, making sticking to the low $35/mo. premium impossible for some subscribers. The platform unfortunately splits many of its most popular channels across both the Blue and Orange plans, meaning some viewers will find the only option is to spring for the expensive Orange & Blue plan to get all their favorite TV shows.

Our final take

At the end of the day, it's hard to go wrong with either streaming service. Sling TV is great for budget-conscious streamers who don't want to share their account with more than one person. fuboTV is better for large families and TV lovers who care about having all the channels. And if you need different profiles for a family of diverse interests, fuboTV is the clear winner.