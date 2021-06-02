fuboTV vs. Sling TV 2023

Join or Sign In
Fubo TV and Sling TV are two of the most popular live TV streaming services out right now. Read on to find out which one may be right for you.
|If you want more than 100 channels, more-than-average DVR space, family share plans
fuboTV
|If you want sports extras, affordable coverage, optional mini devices
Sling TV
|
Two of the most popular alternatives to your standard cable subscription are Sling TV and fuboTV. Offering a wealth of on-demand content and live programming, both platforms make it easy to cut the cord and join the ever-growing world of online streaming. Choosing between the two, however, is no easy task.
With several plans, pricing structures, and optional extras, there's a surprising number of factors to consider before springing for either fuboTV vs. Sling TV. Typically, Sling TV is seen as best for viewers who only need the basics, while fuboTV is perfect for sports fans or anyone seeking a lengthy catalog of channels.
Thankfully, neither plan requires a long-term contract. That means you can swap back and forth between the two until deciding which is best for you. If you need some help narrowing it down, here's an in-depth comparison of both Sling TV vs. fuboTV.
While there are a lot of differences between fuboTV vs. Sling TV, they share a lot of similarities too. Most importantly, however, is the fact that both are incredible streaming services that should serve you well regardless of interests.
But if you're looking for very specific programs or live broadcasts, you'll need to take a closer look at both platforms.
Here's a quick rundown on the key features of each streaming service.
|fuboTV
|Sling TV
|Starting monthly price
|$65
|$35
|Free trial length
|Seven days
|Three days
|Number of titles/channels
|100+
|30+
|Number of simultaneous streams
|Up to three
|Up to three
|Cloud DVR storage
|250 hours
|50 hours
|Offline viewing
|No
|No
|Ad-free option
|No
|No
Sling TV is perfect for those who don't want to break the bank on excessive features. Starting at just $35/mo., Sling TV is considerably cheaper than fuboTV. Keep in mind that fuboTV's additional price accounts for several more channels, a deeper on-demand catalog, and one of the most complete selections of sports you'll find this side of cable.
In the battle between Sling TV vs. fuboTV you'll need to consider subscriber experience, personalization, extras, and potential disadvantages.
fuboTV
The streamer fuboTV is available on just about every device under the sun. This includes gaming consoles such as Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, various smart TVs, Chromecast, and you can even access it through internet browsers such as Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, and others. The full list of supported devices is constantly growing, but the main takeaway is that you're bound to already have a screen in your home that can stream content through fuboTV.
Sling TV
Sling TV is also accessible from a variety of devices. These include AirTV players, Android TV/Google TV, Apple TV, Google Nest, a wide number of smart TVs, Roku streamers, Chromecast (Sling TV will even give you a free Chromecast with Google TV when you pre-pay for just one month of service), iPhones and iPads, Android mobile devices, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and much more.
Like fuboTV, Sling TV also has free apps for smartphones and tablets. And its catalog of supported devices is always growing, making it easy to access your favorite shows and movies regardless of your screen of choice.
fuboTV
The streaming service fuboTV lets you create up to six profiles on a single account, so each watcher can have a customized experience. This means you can have customized favorite programs, followed series, and even recordings on each profile.
As we just mentioned, fuboTV also lets you "favorite" things. This includes shows and channels. Once you mark something as a favorite, it will show up first on your homepage and program guide.
Sling TV
Sling TV does not have profile settings at this time. By way of personalization, it offers parental controls and personal recommendations. Parental controls let you lock others from renting movies, buying pay-per-view content, or watching certain channels and shows.
Recommendations appear on the home screen. If you share the account with another watcher who has different interests, then your recommendations may become a little chaotic. However, if you use the account alone or watch as a household, Sling TV can accurately narrow down your interests based on what you've watched before.
Both fuboTV and Sling TV also offer some extras for an added fee per month. These extra goodies allow you to make your streaming experience even more personal.
fuboTV
Sling TV
fuboTV
The streamer fuboTV costs about the same as a cable subscription in many markets. It also has limited premium channel extras; for instance, you can't get HBO. While fuboTV does have a generous DVR, you can't control how many hours any given watcher can record. This means one person's many saved programs could leave little room for other people to record their Sunday night favorites.
Sling TV
Sling TV makes it difficult to watch local channels. Some markets include NBC and FOX in the standard lineup, but you have to purchase a HD antenna separately to access other local networks. However, you can get one for free from the streamer when you pre-pay for two months of Sling TV. Meanwhile, the lack of profiles creates a challenge to getting relevant recommended content for each watcher.
Sling also makes it hard to get the right balance of news, entertainment, and sports in the same plan without add-ons, making sticking to the low $35/mo. premium impossible for some subscribers. The platform unfortunately splits many of its most popular channels across both the Blue and Orange plans, meaning some viewers will find the only option is to spring for the expensive Orange & Blue plan to get all their favorite TV shows.
At the end of the day, it's hard to go wrong with either streaming service. Sling TV is great for budget-conscious streamers who don't want to share their account with more than one person. fuboTV is better for large families and TV lovers who care about having all the channels. And if you need different profiles for a family of diverse interests, fuboTV is the clear winner.