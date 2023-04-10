Sling is Delivering Free Live and On-Demand Content with Sling Freestream

Join or Sign In
This post was written in partnership with Sling.
Sling TV, known for being an affordable live TV streaming service, is now giving viewers an even more wallet-friendly streaming experience. Sling Freestream offers live and on-demand content, at no cost.
This isn't a free trial for Sling TV. It's a completely free streaming experience.
There's no commitment when signing up for Sling Freestream. Just head to the website or use the Sling app to start streaming. You can sign up for a free account using your email address to get started with a more personalized experience, including favoriting the channels you watch most often and creating a watchlist. You won't need to enter any credit card info when you sign up.
Sling Freestream launched with over 210 free streaming channels and over 41,000 on-demand titles. And there's more where that came from. Sling will be adding to the content library and improving the user experience over the next few months.
Some of the most popular channels and programming now streaming include ABC News Live; Architectural Digest: "Open Door;" Buzzr: "Family Feud;" CBS News; Cheddar News: "Wake Up with Cheddar;" ESPN On Demand; ESR; Electric Now; FailArmy; FilmRise: "Hell's Kitchen," "Heartland," "Forensic Files;" Maverick Black Cinema: "Boxed In," "Dilemma," "GoTraveler," "Rick Steves Europe," "Anthony Bourdain A Cook's Tour;" The Pet Collective, The Walking Dead Universe and VH1 I Love Reality.
Looking for even more content? Sling Freestream users can easily add premium services like AMC+, Showtime, and Discovery+, or subscribe to Sling Orange or Sling Blue, for a monthly fee.
Freestream is available on your favorite devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Vizio, Samsung, LG, iOS and Android, and more. Get a full list of supported devices here.