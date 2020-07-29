In the immortal words of Oprah, well, hello, let's celebrate this! Netflix announced that, thanks to the years of admirably tireless campaigning from fans on social media, a bunch of classic Black sitcoms are heading to the streaming service very soon. Among the shows included in the lineup are Sister, Sister, the notoriously difficult to stream (until now) Girlfriends, and Moesha, making it a super exciting roster for anyone looking for nostalgia and laughs all at once.

Also included in the lineup are The Game, The Parkers, Half & Half, and One on One. Netflix will be staggering their releases through October, which means we have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. To help make the announcement were a whole bunch of the stars from those iconic comedies, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jackée Harry, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and many more who seem just as excited as we are about the new arrivals.

"These shows changed the face of television as we know it," said Half & Half's Valarie Pettiford. One on One's Flex Alexander and Sicily Jackson both noted how important these shows were to Black creators, "both in front and behind the camera." They're also sure to call out the fans who were instrumental in getting these shows to the platform, and even relive some of their favorite moments, too. (In case you were wondering, Shar Jackson didn't approve of that kiss between Niecy and Hakeem on Moesha either.)

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US)



Moesha - Aug 1

The Game S1-3 - Aug 15

Sister Sister - Sept 1

Girlfriends - Sept 11

The Parkers - Oct 1

Half & Half - Oct 15

One on One - Oct 15



To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020

This is only the latest effort Netflix has made to amplify the voices of Black creators. Back in June, the platform created a Black Lives Matter collection full of shows, movies, and documentaries that is still available for subscribers to peruse.

Sister, Sister Photo: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives



