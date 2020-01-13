It seems the sun has finally set on Shameless. Showtime President of Entertainment Gary Levine announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Monday morning that Shameless Season 11 will be the last for the celebrated dramedy series.

"I'm happy to announce that we have picked up Shameless for its 11th and final season," Levine said. "Airing this summer, it will be one last hurrah for the Gallaghers and their unique blend of love and lechery. John Wells and his gifted cast promise to take Shameless out with a bang. And knowing the Gallagher as you all do, that is no idle threat."

After the series' long run and the departure of fan favorite character, Fiona (Emmy Rossum) last season, it's not too surprising that Showtime has decided to close the curtain on one of its most successful series. Still, that doesn't make it easier to handle the news that we'll have to say goodbye. Just so long as we get one or two more epic Gallavich moments, we'll be slightly less devastated.

Shameless' Season 10 finale airs Sunday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on Showtime.

Noel Fisher and Cameron Monaghan, Shameless Photo: Patrick Wymore, Patrick Wymore/SHOWTIME

