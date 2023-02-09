Score a Last Minute Samsung TV Deal Before the Super Bowl

Join or Sign In
Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Samsung is offering discounts on some of its most popular TV models with its Big Game Sales Event. The sale includes The Frame for those who want a big, beautiful TV without that big, beautiful TV being an eyesore in their home. You can also save big on The Terrace, Samsung's TV made for watching shows, movies, and sports outdoors.
Here are some of the best deals from the sale.
With The Frame TVs, you'll get a QLED 4K TV for watching sports, TV, and movies, plus customizable artwork by switching to Art Mode. The Frame has an anti-reflection screen with a matte display, a slim fit wall mount to make your TV look like real art on your wall, and customization options to fit your personal style.
Powered by a grid of Quantum Mini LEDs, Samsung's Quantum Matrix Technology takes exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture for to offer incredible color and contrast. A minimalistic design with a slim profile allows your TV to blend seamlessly with your room design.
Samsung's Sero is the TV that rotates to fit your content. Turn the screen to watch content from apps in portrait mode. Switch back to landscape for watching TV and movies. Use the Mobile Mirroring feature to instantly put content from your mobile device on the big screen.
A detachable easel stand makes The Serif a portable TV that can follow you from room to room. When you're not using it, turn The Serif into decor by turning on Ambient Mode and choosing the visual that will show up on screen.
The Samsung Terrace is a TV meant to be used outside. Get a bright and brilliant picture no matter where you're sitting, with weather-resistant durability, made to withstand everything from dust to rain.