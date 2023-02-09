X

Score a Last Minute Samsung TV Deal Before the Super Bowl

Save on a big screen for the big game

Jess Barnes

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Samsung is offering discounts on some of its most popular TV models with its Big Game Sales Event. The sale includes The Frame for those who want a big, beautiful TV without that big, beautiful TV being an eyesore in their home. You can also save big on The Terrace, Samsung's TV made for watching shows, movies, and sports outdoors.

Here are some of the best deals from the sale. 

Save up to $1,000 on The Frame

The Frame

 Samsung
  • Normal Price: $600 - $4300
  • Sale Price: $550 - $3300

With The Frame TVs, you'll get a QLED 4K TV for watching sports, TV, and movies, plus customizable artwork by switching to Art Mode. The Frame has an anti-reflection screen with a matte display, a slim fit wall mount to make your TV look like real art on your wall, and customization options to fit your personal style. 

Get up to $1,000 off The Frame QLED 4K TV


Save up to $3500 on Neo QLED TVs

Samsung Neo QLED

 Samsung
  • Normal Price: $2800 - $6500
  • Sale Price: $1800 - $4000

Powered by a grid of Quantum Mini LEDs, Samsung's Quantum Matrix Technology takes exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture for to offer incredible color and contrast. A minimalistic design with a slim profile allows your TV to blend seamlessly with your room design.

Get up to $2,300 off Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs
Get up to $3,500 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV


Save $100 on The Sero QLED 4K TV

Samsung Sero TV

 Samsung
  • Normal Price: $1500
  • Sale Price: $1400

Samsung's Sero is the TV that rotates to fit your content. Turn the screen to watch content from apps in portrait mode. Switch back to landscape for watching TV and movies. Use the Mobile Mirroring feature to instantly put content from your mobile device on the big screen. 

Get $100 off 43" The Sero QLED 4K TV


Save up to $1200 on The Serif QLED 4K TV

Samsung Serif TV

 Samsung
  • Normal Price: $1000 - $2000
  • Sale Price: $900 - $1800

A detachable easel stand makes The Serif a portable TV that can follow you from room to room. When you're not using it, turn The Serif into decor by turning on Ambient Mode and choosing the visual that will show up on screen. 

Get up to $200 off The Serif QLED 4K UHD HDR TV


Save up to $2000 on The Terrace

Samsung The Terrace

 Samsung
  • Normal Price: $3500 - $6500
  • Sale Price: $3000 - $6000

The Samsung Terrace is a TV meant to be used outside. Get a bright and brilliant picture no matter where you're sitting, with  weather-resistant durability, made to withstand everything from dust to rain. 

Get up to $2,000 off The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K TV