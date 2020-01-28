Fly, don't run, to watch the most anticipated trailer of the year. We're talking, of course, about the first look at The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening, Moira Rose's (Catherine O'Hara) triumphant return to the big screen in Schitt's Creek.

Fans of the Pop TV and CBC comedy have been following the Z-list horror film ever since Moira first landed the leading role of Dr. Clara Mandrake, a half-human, half-crow scientist, in Season 4. But it wasn't until the Season 5 premiere, when viewers actually got to see Moira in action on the set, that they became full-on stans of this fictional film and clamored to see more. After The Crowening was temporarily shelved in the Season 5 finale (resulting in Moira seeking solace in a closet for days on end), viewers worried we'd never again see Moira's mutant ornithologist delivering monologues in this "timely allegory about prejudice" again. However, Moira's "crows movie" will live to caw again. On Tuesday, Schitt's Creek released an actual trailer for The Crowening online.

Tuesday's episode features Moira sharing The Crows trailer with her friends in the Jazzagals, but now fans can watch the entire trailer in full as many times as they want. Co-creator and star Dan Levy had teased the trailer to fans on Friday, sharing a poster for it on his Instagram page.

Schitt's Creek airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on PopTV.