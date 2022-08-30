Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The iconic sketch show returns this fall without some key cast members
Saturday Night Live has been a staple late night show for almost five decades now, and the cast will be returning to NBC this fall to launch Season 48. Everything will be funny business as usual, except a few cast members who will be notably missing from the sketches after bidding their farewells last season. SNL itself will be bidding farewell to Hulu; new episodes will now be streaming the day after on Peacock instead.
Fans of the show have tuned in for the comedic relief SNL offers throughout elections and breaking headlines, as well as its pop culture references and other spoofs on current events. Last season we saw hosts like Jason Sudeikis, Kim Kardashian, Paul Rudd, and more, with popular musical guests including Post Malone, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Kacey Musgraves, just to name a few. We can expect to see more big names making guest appearances on Saturday Night Live in the upcoming season.
Here is everything else you need to know about SNL Season 48.
While no official premiere date has been set, the show will be part of NBC's fall TV schedule. Last year, Season 47 premiered on Oct. 2, 2021.
Hosts for the upcoming season haven't been announced yet. Check back for updates as they happen.
No word on which musical guests will be featured this season.
SNL has yet to release an official cast list for Season 48. Last season, we said goodbye to Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney who have all moved on to new projects and won't be returning for Season 48. As of now, we can assume all of last season's cast members will be back this fall apart from the above four. However, there still may be some late additions or farewells between now and when the season premieres.
Main Cast Members:
Featured Cast Members
SNL airs Saturdays on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Peacock live streamed the first four episodes of SNL Season 47, no word yet if the streamer will have any Season 48 live episodes. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock. Season 48 will not be available to stream on Hulu, as NBC's deal with the streaming service has expired, though a number of past seasons are still currently available on Hulu. NBCUniversal is keeping SNL in the family in order to boost its own streaming service, Peacock.
Every past season of SNL is currently available to stream on Peacock.