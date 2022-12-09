Roku

Device Overview Roku Express Roku Streaming Stick • $30

• Compatible with Apple AirPlay

• Comes with an HDMI cord • $40

• Voice-enabled remote control

• Easy setup and installation

Roku Express and Roku Streaming Stick are two of Roku's most budget-friendly streaming devices. Both of these products are very similar and very simple, making either one a really solid option for those not looking for too much out of their streaming devices. Both offer a similar streaming experience, a similar price point, and a similar device size. However, when you start to get into the nuts and bolts of these devices, you'll see they do carry some differences.

Only the Roku Streaming Stick has a voice-controlled remote, though both devices have the capability of connecting with voice-enabled software like Alexa and Hey Google. Only the Roku Express, though, is able to sync with Apple AirPlay so you can connect your devices completely. Plus, the Roku Express comes with its own HDMI cord, which makes setup easy and convenient. One of the most important differences to note is that the Roku Streaming Stick is no longer available for purchase through Roku (though you can get the upgraded Roku Streaming Stick+), but if you already have the product, this wouldn't be a concern. Let's look at how else these products differ.

Comparing Roku Express vs. Roku Streaming Stick

Roku Express Roku Streaming Stick Price $30 $40 Streaming quality Up to 1080p (1920 x 1080) with up-scaling from 720p on HD TVs Up to 1080p (1920 x 1080) with up-scaling from 720p on HD TVs Voice-enabled remote No Yes, with Alexa and Hey Google Connect to TV via HDMI HDMI 1.4 Headphones for private listening Yes No

Roku Express vs Roku Streaming Stick Pricing

Roku Express

The Roku Express retails for $30 directly from Roku. You can find it at a number of other retailers, though, both online and in-store. Places like Target, Amazon, Staples, Best Buy, and Home Depot all carry Roku products, including the Roku Express. The price sits pretty regularly at $30, though you might stumble upon a sale during certain times of the year or find a store-exclusive discount.

Roku Streaming Stick

Though the Roku Streaming Stick is no longer available through Roku, you might be able to find it secondhand or on resale sites like eBay. This streaming device retailed for $40 while still on the market, but that price can vary now based on where you get it, whether or not it's new, and what the seller decides to sell it for. The upgraded, newer stick — the Roku Streaming Stick+ — is still available and retails for $50.

Roku Express vs. Roku Streaming Stick Features

Roku Express

The Roku Express is Roku's most budget-friendly device. Clocking in at just $30, the Roku Express is easy to set up and use. You just plug it in, connect to the internet, and go. Though this isn't as discreet as the Roku Streaming Stick, the Roku Express does come with an adhesive so you can stick it to the back of your TV if you want. You could also stick it to the wall or a piece of furniture if that's how you want to hide it.

This streaming device comes with a simple remote with all the buttons you need, including channel shortcuts, but it's not voice-enabled. Though you can operate your Roku Express with Hey Google, Alexa, and Siri, you can't do it through the remote. The Roku Express does work with AirPlay, though, so you can sync with your Apple products.

Similar to the Roku Streaming Stick, the Roku Express has a lower-grade streaming quality than some of the more expensive Roku products. It's capable of streaming up to 1080p on HD TVs with upscaling from 720p. You can also link your Roku Express to your phone, plug in a pair of headphones, and listen privately to whatever you're streaming on your TV. The Roku Express doesn't come with headphones (like some of the more expensive Rokus), but it does come with an HDMI cord, which is definitely not the norm.

Roku Streaming Stick

The Roku Streaming Stick is great for viewers who don't have a lot of needs because it's designed for simplicity. As its name suggests, it's just a stick you plug into your TV, which is great for wall-mounted flat screens. But with the simplicity also comes a simple streaming capability. The Roku Streaming Stick can handle up to 1080p with upscaling from 720p, but if you have a 4K TV, you won't get a crisp picture.

The remote for the Roku Streaming Stick includes a voice-control button. The Roku Streaming Stick works with Alexa and Hey Google, but not Siri. It includes all the control buttons you need, in addition to shortcuts to favorite apps. The Roku Streaming Stick also offers private listening through your phone. You just plug your headphones into your phone and sync your Roku with your phone to listen privately so as to not disturb anyone else in the room.

The Roku Streaming Stick is also really easy to set up. Simply plug the stick into your TV's HDMI port, turn your TV on, and connect to the internet. The screen will prompt you through the steps, and it's very easy to follow.

Both of these Roku products will offer the same streaming content. These streaming devices offer the top streaming apps, like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, and Apple TV+, plus premium channel apps like Starz or Showtime. There are even music apps, like Pandora, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

These devices also have the Roku Channel with free TV and movies, which means there's plenty to stream at no charge to you. This channel has a great selection of classic and current TV and movies, as well as options for kids. It's a rotating list of options, and you can choose from everything from Alfred Hitchcock movies to reality shows like The Bachelorette and Dance Moms.

You can also find other free channels and apps on your Roku to view sports and news, as well as top TV and movies. Free channels include The CW, Peacock, NBC News, Crackle, CBS Sports, PBS, and more. Premium channels can also be added if you have a subscription, like Starz, Showtime, Cinemax, and Shudder. With Roku, you have access to pretty much whatever shows, movies, and documentaries you want. There's something available on Roku for everyone.

Our Final Take

Both the Roku Express and the Roku Streaming Stick are basic, reliable streaming devices for someone who doesn't need a whole lot out of their streaming experience. Both will offer a great streaming experience on regular TVs, and both offer private listening. If you currently have a Roku Streaming Stick and want to trade it in for a newer model, the Roku Express is a comparable device. It's budget-friendly and easy to use. The biggest drawback with the Roku Express is that it doesn't have a voice-enabled remote, which the Roku Streaming Stick does, but if you can live without that, we see the Roku Express as a really solid, basic streaming device.