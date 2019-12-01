It's official, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" is blasting in AirPods all across America, which means the holiday season has officially begun. But there's nothing quite like the Rockefeller tree lighting to really spark that Christmas spirit. In case you can't make it out to New York City to watch the 72-foot tree sparkle in person, don't worry, you can watch the magical event right from your own home.

The event — which is going on year 87! — will air on NBC as part of the official yearly gala, Christmas in Rockefeller Center. NBC's Today anchors — Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin — will be the official emcees for the evening with performances from artists like Derek and Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele and NE-YO. As an extra special treat, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Brett Eldredge will join the celebrations from Chicago, so expect some electric performances from the Windy City.

The broadcast will air live on the East Coast on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8/7c on NBC, but if you're looking to just tune in for the actual lighting, it's slated to occur around 9/8c, in the middle of the broadcast. For all you West Coast folks, the show will be tape-delayed and aired again at 8 PT.

If you're a cord-cutter who thinks live TV is for dummies, you can tune in online via NBC Live and the NBC App. You can also watch on FuboTV — start a free trial today!

Time: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 8-10 p.m. ET/PT.

Channel: NBC

Stream Online: NBC Live or the NBC App, or FuboTV (try for free)