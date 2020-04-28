Perhaps the weirdest and low-key twist on Riverdale this season has been the tickle fetish ring that Kevin (Casey Cott) joined earlier in the year. We haven't seen much about it — except when Kevin helped Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) use it to blackmail Nick St. Clair (Graham Phillips) — but it will return in a big way in Wednesday's episode.

TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek of the episode reveals that Reggie (Charles Melton) has officially joined the fetish ring, and his "deep laugh" success doesn't take long to go to his head. Once Reggie hears what a big hit he is, he's not so into Terry taking a cut of his hard-earned profits. So he hatches a plan and convinces Kevin and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) into flying solo with him. He'll get the logistics handled, as well as recruit new talent. All Kevin has to do is let Terry know they are leaving to become the competition. Reggie is confident that their proceeds will be more than enough to pay for their community college classes next semester.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

With Reggie at the helm of a project that involves filming illicit videos for money and this being Riverdale, we are confident that this plan will go off without a hitch and not cause any major problems for anyone. It definitely won't put anyone in severe or mortal danger. No one dies in Riverdale, also known as the Murder Capital of the World! It's just teenage boys getting tickled for money, it's fine. Everything is fine.

We do have to wonder what happened to working at an ice cream shop as an after-school job, though.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.