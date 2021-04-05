Rebel's Katey Sagal and Krista Vernoff Tease the Erin Brockovich-Inspired Series

As the showrunner of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, Krista Vernoff is no stranger to writing strong female characters who are also messy, complicated, and flawed. That's obviously no different for her new series, Rebel, which stars Katey Sagal as a no-bullsh-- advocate for the people.

The series is inspired by the real life of Erin Brockovich — yes, the Erin Brockovich, who also serves as an executive producer on the show. Sagal stars as Annie "Rebel" Bello, a legal advocate who never gives up when she takes on a new cause. TV Guide's exclusive look at the series, above, features Sagal, Vernoff, and Brockovich, among others, discussing why the show is so important right now.

"This is not a show about passive justice," Sagal says in the video. She describes her character as a woman of action. "Portraying a woman like her, especially in the climate we're in, is very empowering.

"We're coming into a time when we need to, more and more, empower women," Sagal continues. "Rebel is right on time."

Rebel isn't taking on the world alone, either. The character has two daughters and several friends with bold spirits who are in the trenches with her, trying their best to do good in the world. Together, they might just find a way to change it.

Rebel premieres Thursday at 10/9c on ABC.