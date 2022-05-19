Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Which characters are joining Reacher on his revenge rampage in Season 2?
Amazon Prime Video's Reacher took about two days after its early February 2022 release to become of the year's biggest breakout hits. The adaptation of Lee Child's novel Killing Floor introduced a new audience to the hulking, insightful, pie-loving wanderer and former military policeman Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), as Reacher investigated a murder he had personal connections to in a small town in Georgia.
Reacher was quickly renewed for a second season after breaking viewership records for Amazon — it became the first show from the streaming service to top the Nielsen streaming rankings — leaving fans with many questions. When will Reacher Season 2 be released? Which Lee Child book would Reacher Season 2 be based on? Which cast members will return? We'll try to answer all those questions. Here's everything we know about Reacher Season 2.
Amazon ordered a second season of Reacher on Feb. 7, 2022, just days after the first season premiered. However, Amazon has not announced a premiere date for Season 2. Going by the formula of TV series returning a year after the previous season, we'd guess that Season 2 would air sometime in early 2023. Season 2 will begin filming this fall.
Reacher Season 1 covered the first book in Lee Child's Jack Reacher books, Killing Floor. As for Season 2, star Alan Ritchson revealed which book it would be based on via Twitter on May 18.
Bad Luck and Trouble is the eleventh book in the series, and sees Reacher investigating the murders of his old military police squad. Series creator Nick Santora has said that Reacher won't follow the books chronologically, so expect further seasons to bounce around again.
Amazon's official logline for the season is a bit more harsh: "When the members of Reacher's old military unit start turning up dead, Reacher has just one thing on his mind — revenge." Yes!
It wouldn't be Reacher without Jack Reacher, so it's obvious that Alan Ritchson will be back as the big ol' lug, despite the fact that he's about to become a huge movie star as part of the next Fast & Furious film. But the Reacher TV series was always meant to stay true to Reacher's wandering ways from the books, meaning it's unlikely that we'll meet up again with Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin), Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald), or other citizens of Margrave, Georgia. However, Season 2 will include Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), who was one of Reacher's old squadmates on his military police team.
If you're looking for more shows to watch that are like Reacher, we've put together a list. The shows included all share some DNA with Reacher, whether they feature a wise-cracking detective who does things their own way, shared cast members, or a big muscly dude who likes to punch people. Here are more shows like Reacher.
We were impressed with the adaptation of Reacher for the small screen, and especially loved the casting of Ritchson as Reacher. Though there was room for improvement, we breezed through the episodes. It should also be noted that we felt the series got better as the season went along right up to the finale, but were only able to watch the first five episodes for review. Here's our review.
Reacher is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive, so the only way to watch it is to have an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Season 1 is now streaming.