Preorder The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Blu-ray - Collectible Giftset Available

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the biggest movie of the year so far, and it's not close. It's been successful not just because of its charm--it's actually a really stellar action movie, too. And it won't be long until you can bring all that wild action home to your Blu-ray player, because The Super Mario Bros. Movie. is available to preorder now on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, and DVD. There's even a collectible giftset at Walmart. No release date has been revealed, but it should be arriving soon. If you can't wait, you can rent or buy the digital version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie now.

Not every critic was enamored with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but that hasn't stopped audiences from having their fun, to the tune of almost $1.3 billion in global box office receipts to date. A sequel is almost certainly on the way--that's a lot more money than most folks expected this flick to pull in.

On top of the standard Blu-ray and 4K disc releases, several retailers have exclusive special editions. Some, but not all, of these have sold out, and so you may need to wait for a restock if you're not . You can check out the links to those below. Walmart's limited-edition Blu-ray could make for a great gift this summer.