The classic Berserk manga, about the Black Swordsman Guts as he navigates a surreal dark fantasy world full of demons, monsters and disgustingly visceral violence, has been adapted into anime form a few times over the decades, but the first one is still the best—and now the original 1997 Berserk anime is hitting Blu-ray in the US for the first time on March 26.

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While the original Berserk anime adaptation can be found online, the quality and bitrate of Blu-ray is far beyond what any streaming service will provide for this series, and with both the Japanese and English voice-over tracks included, you'll be pretty much good to go with this set. And there's also certainly something to be said for having your own physical copy around — streaming services aren't forever. You can get a nice discount if you preorder the set form Crunchyroll, where it's been discounted down to $45 from its $60 retail price.

Amazon is also carrying the preorder, and it's fairly common for Amazon to drop the price of Blu-ray preorders to match competitors prior to launch. If you preorder now, you won't be charged until your order ships--and you'll get the lowest price offered before release.

Berserk Manga Deluxe Editions

If you're new to the world of Berserk, or want to revisit the manga while you wait for the original anime adaptation to arrive in your mailbox, the deluxe editions of the manga — written and illustrated by Kentaro Miura — look slick both while you're reading them and while they sit on your shelf.

It's worth noting that the manga was also adapted for TV in 2016, though the newer version was viewed by many fans as underwhelming. If you'd like to check it out for yourself, you can get it on Blu-ray for $43 (was $70) at Amazon.

