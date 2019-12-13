frame>

Last time we saw James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) on Power, everybody's favorite no-good, two-timing drug dealer and wannabe politician was falling down the balcony of his club, Truth, where someone who'd had enough of his bullsh-- put some hot iron in his chest.

Courtney Kemp's game-changing crime drama returns Jan. 5 on Starz, but we don't know much yet about what's to come in its final five episodes. We don't know if James is alive, dead, or somewhere in between. We don't know what in the hell Cedric the Entertainer was doing in a shootout that happened earlier in the episode. And, of course, we have no idea which of Ghost's many, many disgruntled friends, family members, associates, and enemies decided they'd be the one to put Jamie under the ground.

Power's Courtney Kemp Hints How the Last Five Episodes Will Explain WTF Just Happened to Ghost

Kemp previously assured TV Guide that the last five episodes will unravel that mystery, and this clip — which was released to Starz subscribers on Thursday, a day before it went wide — offers hints at how everything will play out. There may be absolutely no way to suss out which of the seven suspects here pulled the trigger, especially since each one of them is incredibly skilled at lying through their teeth, but the clip shows six people defending themselves and one very good liar. Every single one of them swears not to have done it — with scorned ex Tasha (Naturi Naughton), onetime bro Tommy (Joseph Sikora), and son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) giving particularly credible denials.

While we wait to figure out which of the possible killers is revealed, Power has invited fans to join in on the speculative fun by offering up a phone number, 1-833-WHO-SHOT, for fans to call in with "tips." There's also a hashtag, #WhoShotGhost, but the old-school execution — pardon the pun — helps make the assassination attempt feel oh-so-very real.

Power returns with its final five episodes Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8/7c on Starz.

