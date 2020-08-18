Pluto TV Is Making It Easier to Watch The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and Three's Company

Classic TV fans are in luck. Pluto TV, ViacomCBS' free streaming platform, is getting a remodel and making some very exciting additions to its catalog. Pluto TV is restructuring its channel lineup and categories to make it easier for viewers to navigate and discover content across the platform and the new categories include: Johnny Carson TV, Three's Company, lifestyle channel Dabl, art and graphics network Loupe, The Rifleman, Demand Africa, Western TV, Classic TV Comedy, Classic TV Drama, Pluto TV Love Stories, Pluto TV Suspense and Pluto TV Fantastic.

The Johnny Carson and Three's Company Channel are particularly big highlights for classic comedy fans looking for new places to binge their favorite nostalgia shows. On Johnny Carson TV, fans will be able to stream the best episodes of Carson's 30-year stint on The Tonight Show. Over at the Three's Company Channel, the iconic sitcom will stream 24/7 on the service, ready for anyone looking for a laugh at any time of day. This announcement follows the July news that Pluto TV was expanding with JAG, America's Next Top Model, Everybody Hates Chris, and Moesha. The service will be adding even more classic shows in the coming months.

Superlatives Here's what you may have missed this week! TV Guide's weekend editor breaks down the week's best, worst, and weirdest TV moments. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Pluto TV streams hundreds of channels, for free, from over 200 premium content providers, on all major mobile, connected TV and desktop devices. The new reorganized system and additional channels will help users find the content they're looking for more easily and discover new programming to binge.