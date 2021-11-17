Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The Byrdes are getting dirty
Ozark is returning for its final season in January, or at least for the first chunk of it. Ozark Season 4: Part 1 will premiere on Jan. 21, 2022, with the second part coming later in 2022. After Season 3 ended on such a tense note, with Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) fully embedding themselves into the cartel life after Ben's (Tom Pelphrey) "untimely" death and Ruth (Julia Garner) officially splitting from the family, there are a lot of messy loose ends to tie up, and we have no idea how all of this is going to end.
Ozark fans have been left with so many burning questions: Will Ruth ever forgive Marty and Wendy after Ben's death? Will Marty and Wendy ever be able to go legit? Is being in bed with Navarro actually going to help the Byrdes? What does Darlene (Lisa Emery) have up her sleeve in this final season? There's so much more to discover, and with months to go until Season 4 arrives, TV Guide is gathering clues for what's to come.
Ever wonder how much damage the Byrdes have caused over the course of three seasons, and especially in those extremely tense final episodes of Season 3? The Season 4 teaser trailer arrived on Nov. 17 to remind you just how much has gone wrong for and around this dysfunctional family. In it, Marty contemplates how every action leads to reactions and creates a snowball effect as the trauma of the show is rewound. Something tells us Season 4 is going to be the most stressful yet.
Netflix announced in October via an ominous teaser that Ozark Season 4: Part 1 will premiere on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Jason Bateman revealed a sneak peek of Ozark Season 4, Part 1 during Netflix's TUDUM festival on Sept. 25, which features the couple cleaning off blood from their faces and clothes at what looks like Navarro's mansion. Yeah, seems like they are in this cartel life for real.
Several new cast members were added to Season 4 in November of 2020, per Deadline. Alfonso Herrera will play Javi Elizonndro, a member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between playing the obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle's cartel. Adam Rothenberg joins as Mel Sattem, a cop who fell from grace who now works as a P.I.. Veronica Falcón and Ali Stroker will play the sister of a drug cartel leader and an old friend of Ruth's, respectively.
Felix Solis, who plays Omar Navarro, and Damian Young as Jim Rettelsdorf, were promoted to series regulars for Season 4.
Bruno Bichir (Narcos) as Navarro's Priest, CC Castillo (Outer Banks) as Sheriff Leigh Guerrero, and Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit) as Clare Shaw, CEO of a prominent pharmaceutical company, were added to the season as recurring characters.
Bateman, Linney, Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora are all returning for the new season as well.
Ozark Season 4: Part 1 premieres Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, on Netflix.
The first three seasons of Ozark are available to stream on Netflix.