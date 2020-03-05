Get ready for another wild ride when Ozark returns to Netflix. Season 3 of the gripping drama about a family hiding in the Ozarks after patriarch Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) finds his money laundering scheme collapsing beneath him returns on Friday, March 27.

Season 3 picks up six months after the explosive (R.I.P. Marty's office) Season 2 finale, in which Wendy (Laura Linney) halted her husband's plans to run — again — and stepped up to square the family's obligations to the cartel her husband was laundering money for. The trailer teases a tense family dynamic this season, which finds Wendy and Marty at odds over the casino, aka a brand new money laundering system for the cartel. The casino is stable for now, but considering Marty's exceptionally naive moves last season, which kicked off an all-out war with the Kansas City mob, don't expect it to stay that way for long. Nothing a little marriage counseling can't fix, right?!

That's not the only disruptive force set to change the course of Season 3. We'll also see Wendy's brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) roll through town for a visit. We're betting it has something to do with the fact that Wendy is turning into quite the crime boss, particularly as she's making plans for expansion with the cartel.

After all, as Wendy says in the trailer, "I don't think we want to annoy our shareholders."

Ozark Season 3 premieres Friday, March 27 on Netflix.