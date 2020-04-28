If you thought for a second that coronavirus wasn't going to inspire a lot of related entertainment, think again. Netflix, naturally, works the fastest, and has already ordered Social Distance, an appropriately titled quarantine anthology series from Orange Is the New Blackcreator Jenji Kohan.

The show will, of course, be shot remotely, as TV production is still shut down. Writers will not meet in person. Diego Velasco, who also worked on an episode Orange Is the New Black, will direct from his home, and actors will film themselves. No casting has been announced yet, but Kohan will serve as an executive producer, alongside Tara Herrmann, Hilary Weisman Graham, and Blake McCormick.

"Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance," the team said. "We've been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together."

Kohan also executive produces Glow, and has another Netflix show coming down the pipeline too: Teenage Bounty Hunters, which follows teenage twin sisters who partner with a veteran bounty hunter.