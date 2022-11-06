Oprah's Favorite Things List is Here: These Are TV Guide's Picks for the Best Gifts

Forget the tree displays in Costco and the new lineup of ugly Christmas sweaters in Target. We know it's officially the start of the holiday shopping season when Oprah releases her annual favorite things list. Great news, readers. The 2022 list is here and it's full of gift ideas, from tech gadgets to loungewear to a blanket featuring a vista of your favorite national park. Because why not?

Here are our picks for the best gifts on Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list.

Rumpl National Park Blanket

Perfect Gift For: Fans of Yellowstone the series and Yellowstone the national park

Oprah likes it because it's eco-friendly, made from recycled plastic bottles. Reviewers like it because it's water-resistant and machine-washable, making it the perfect choice for road trips, camping, and staying warm and dry at your kids' soccer games.



Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls



Perfect Gift For: Future documentary directors, entrepreneurs, inventors, and activists

The fifth book in the series of Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls features stories about 100 young women who are changing the world.



Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector



Perfect Gift For: Movie buffs with a couch that's more comfortable than movie theater seats

Turn any blank wall into a movie theater screen. There are plenty of projectors on the market (and this one is admittedly a splurge) but the Samsung Freestyle projector has some smart features like tilting and rotating without compromising image quality, optimizing screen size, auto-focusing, offering 360 sound, and best of all, acting as a smart TV to access all of your streaming apps.



Jiggy Jigsaw Puzzles



Perfect Gift For: Someone who needs a break from screens

Adult jigsaw puzzles are the new adult coloring books. These puzzles feature prints by emerging female artists and come with puzzle glue so you can turn your hobby into art. There are several designs available, but Oprah chose a cozy festive scene as her pick for the Favorite Things List.



Meta Quest 2



Perfect Gift For: Kids & grown ups looking for a more interactive video game experience

Formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 was named one of GameSpot's Best VR Headsets of 2022 because it's comfortable, easy to use, and more affordable than competitors. Bonus: for a limited time, when you buy the Meta Quest 2, you'll get Beat Saber, the super popular VR rhythm game that puts you in a neon world where you slice blacks representing musical beats (and get a good workout) for free.



House No.23 Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket



Perfect Gift For: Anyone who wants to be extremely cozy while watching Hallmark Christmas movies

Organic cotton in three color options on one side, super-soft sherpa on the other. FYI: Oprah's favorite is the moss green shade.



Asutra Silk Eye Pillow



Perfect Gift For: The partner of the person who stays up too late watching TikTok videos in bed

This eye mask is weighted, blocks light, and is filled with lavender - all to help with relaxation. The company is co-owned by Venus Williams who swears she sleeps with it every night "to maximize her sleep."



Midnight Kitchen Tools Set



Perfect Gift For: The friend with the best movie snacks

Oprah says: "No one expects pieces like these to be so fancy-schmancy-looking! This set comes with a pizza cutter and an ice cream scoop that are made from stainless steel and have ergonomic handles," and when it comes to fancy-schmancy, we trust Oprah.



Theragun Mini 2.0



Perfect Gift For: Someone who used to work in a restaurant and now gets VERY STRESSED OUT watching The Bear and reliving that chaos. Also for people who work out.

The Mini 2.0 is 20% smaller and 30% lighter than the previous version but offers the same tension-relieving massages Theragun users know and love for post-workout or any stressful situation. It comes with multiple attachments and users can connect to the Therabody app for a guided wellness routine.



Echo Show 15



Perfect Gift For: Should we just say everyone? Everyone.

What makes it the perfect gift for anyone on your list? The Echo 15 can connect with other smart home devices to help with a million tasks around the house. Connect to a smart camera to turn the screen into a baby monitor. Set it up in the kitchen to watch a cooking video while making dinner (or ordering pizza.) Add your favorite streaming apps to watch a show when someone else has dibs on the TV. Alexa, add a few to my cart and mark my holiday shopping as done.