NFL Shopping Guide

Favorite Day Stadium Cookie Kit

Target's cookie kits are a new twist on gingerbread houses. This year, there's a kit made for football fans. Decorate the stadium and grab some candy in your team's colors to finish it off.



Madden 2023



Madden NFL 23 has new features that let you control game play like never before. Become an NFL coach by scouting for players, managing a staff, and growing your team from the ground up in Franchise mode. Build a dream team from current top players and Hall of Famers.



New Era 2022 Crucial Catch 59FIFTY Fitted Hat



If you're a football fan, you probably already have the official merch in your team's colors. Change it up with some special edition gear like the 2022 Crucial Catch 59FIFTY collection from New Era. Choose from fitted hats, beanies, and knit hats with pom poms.



NFL+



Watch live local and primetime games on your phone or tablet so you'll never miss a minute of game play. Upgrade to NFL+ Premium to watch game replays.



YouTheFan NFL 3-Piece Grill Set



Football + BBQ = the perfect Sunday. The barbecue tool set includes a sportula, a pair of tongs, and a grill fork, plus two built-in bottle openers. Your team's name is stamped on the handles and the team logo is laser cut through the blade of the sportula.