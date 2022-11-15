X

NFL Shopping Guide

Gifts, Games, Collectibles & More for Football Fans

Jess Barnes

Looking for the perfect gift. for the sports fan in your life (or a little something for yourself)? We've got you covered. 

 Target

Target's cookie kits are a new twist on gingerbread houses. This year, there's a kit made for football fans. Decorate the stadium and grab some candy in your team's colors to finish it off.

Buy the Favorite Day Stadium Cookie Kit


 Target

Madden NFL 23 has new features that let you control game play like never before. Become an NFL coach by scouting for players, managing a staff, and growing your team from the ground up in Franchise mode. Build a dream team from current top players and Hall of Famers. 

Buy Madden NFL 23 for Xbox One
Buy Madden NFL 23 for PlayStation 5


 New Era

If you're a football fan, you probably already have the official merch in your team's colors. Change it up with some special edition gear like the 2022 Crucial Catch 59FIFTY collection from New Era. Choose from fitted hats, beanies, and knit hats with pom poms.

Shop the New Era Crucial Catch Collection


 NFL

Watch live local and primetime games on your phone or tablet so you'll never miss a minute of game play. Upgrade to NFL+ Premium to watch game replays.

Sign Up for NFL+


 Amazon

Football + BBQ = the perfect Sunday. The barbecue tool set includes a sportula, a pair of tongs, and a grill fork, plus two built-in bottle openers. Your team's name is stamped on the handles and the team logo is laser cut through the blade of the sportula.

Buy the YouTheFan NFL Grill Set