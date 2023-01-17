NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Jaguars at Chiefs Live Without Cable on January 21

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

After an exciting Super Wildcard Weekend, the 2023 NFL Playoffs head into the Divisional Round with the final 8 teams remaining. In the AFC, the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars visit the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs to kick the weekend off.

During Super Wildcard Weekend, the Jaguars completed the biggest comeback of the weekend. Down by 27 points in the first half, after QB Trevor Lawrence threw 4 INTs, the Jags rallied back to win their game against the Chargers, 31 to 30. They'll be traveling to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on another AFC West team in the Divisional Round. When the Jags visited KC in Week 10, they were steamed roll by the Chiefs' offense. During that matchup, the Cheifs were up 20 to 7 at halftime before winning the game 27-17.

At 14-3, the Chiefs locked up the top seed in the AFC and are coming off of their first-round bye. They ended the season winning 10 of their last 11 and they were 7-1 at home. After losing star WR Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins before the season, Patrick Mahomes and KC's offense didn't miss a step as the QB played at an MVP level all season. In their first meeting against the Jags, Mahomes threw for 4TDs on his way to a league-high in touchdowns (41) and yards (5,250).

When to Watch - Saturday, January 21

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Where to Watch: NBC

How to Watch Jaguars at Chiefs Live Without Cable

You can stream all of Saturday's gridiron action without cable live on NBC and Peacock. Most live TV streaming services carry NBC, and you can find out how to subscribe to Peacock, below.

Where to Stream NBC

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch Jaguars at Chiefs Live for Free

Catch all of the NBC coverage of the Jaguars at Chiefs by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what NBC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch Jaguars at Chiefs Live on NFL+

NFL+, the official over-the-top subscription service of the National Football League, will be streaming live NFL games and replays. The service will carry in-market games on mobile devices, streams of out-of-market preseason games, the NFL Film's library, and NFL Network.

For $4.99 per month, or $39.99 per year, subscribers get access to the following: live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices, live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season, and NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free).

For a limited time, you can get NFL+ for $12.99 for the rest of the season.

Upgrade to NFL+ Premium to unlock more for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year: All features of NFL+, full game replays across devices (ad-free), condensed game replays across devices (ad-free), and coaches Film including All-22.

For a limited time, NFL+ Premium is available for $24.99 for the rest of the season.

Watch Jaguars at Chiefs on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $69.99 per month, you can catch all of the action on the gridiron on NBC with DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 65 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New and eligible returning subscribers can watch the NFL Playoffs and more with a 5-day free trial.

Watch Jaguars at Chiefs on fuboTV

For $74.99 per month, you can watch all of NBC's Divisional Round coverage of the Jaguars at Chiefs via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch Jaguars at Chiefs on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch Saturday's game on NBC, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch Jaguars at Chiefs on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch live NFL games on NBC (in select markets). For $40 per month, a Sling Blue subscription, allows you to watch live NFL games, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get half off your first month, plus a free month of Showtime, Starz, and Epix.

Watch Jaguars at Chiefs on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to stream live NFL Playoff games on NBC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

Watch Jaguars at Chiefs on Peacock

Watch Jaguars-Chiefs live on Peacock. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.

