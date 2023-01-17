NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Giants at Eagles Live Without Cable on January 21

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

NFC East rivals collide for the third time when the New York Giants travel to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The pair of foes have played 192 times with the Eagles leading the all-time series 92-88-2, but they're tied 2-2 in postseason play.

The Eagles went 14-3 during their 2022 campaign, which was good enough to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles swept the season series against Big Blue 2-0. QB Jalen Hurts was playing at an MVP level when Eagles came out the gate winning their first 8 games. Over their last 9 games, the Birds went 6-3, and Hurts suffered a shoulder injury down the stretch and missed 2 games. The Eagles went 14-1 in games that Hurts started which includes both wins against the Giants.

The Giants pulled off an upset against the Vikings during Super Wildcard Weekend and look to do it on the road again. QB Daniel Jones has had his best season as a pro and is coming off a 2 TD performance in his playoff-debuting 31-24 win against the Vikings. Jones and the G-Men look to keep their momentum heading into the Divisional Round by continuing to use their rushing attack with Jones and Saquon Barkley.

When to Watch - Saturday, January 21

Game: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where to Watch: Fox

How to Watch Giants at Eagles Without Cable

FOX will be home to all the live action between the Giants and Eagles during the Divisional Round. Most streaming services offer Fox and you can find out how to stream the game, below.

Where to Stream Fox

DIRECTV STREAM fubo TV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

