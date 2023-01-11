NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Chargers at Jaguars Live Without Cable on January 14

The NFL Playoffs continue with two of the league's youngest star quarterbacks making their debut this Super Wildcard Weekend at TIAA Bank Field. Trevor Lawrence and the 9-8 Jacksonville Jaguars host Justin Herbert and the 10-7 Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC showdown.

The Jaguars' road to the 4th seed and their first AFC South title since 2017 wasn't an easy one. After starting the season 4-8, the Jaguars finished strong by winning their last 5 games and dethroning the Tennessee Titans for the division crown in Week 18. Behind an impressive campaign by second-year QB Trevor Lawrence and new head coach Doug Pederson, the Jags tripled their win total from 2021, in which they went 3-14. The Jaguars finished that season at the bottom of the league, which granted them the first overall pick for the second year in a row, and their 2022 campaign makes them the third team since 1970 to win their division after having the top overall pick in the previous draft.

In Week 3, the Chargers hosted the Jags and were blown out, 38-10, but rallied back and won their next 3 games. They finished the season strong by winning 5 of their last 7 to secure the 5th seed in the AFC and their first playoff berth since 2018. During his 2022 campaign, third-year QB Justin Herbert had his worst season as a pro with career lows in QBR, Quarterback Rating, touchdowns, and yards per game. However, even with the regression, Herbert won double-digit games for the first time in his young career. The Bolts went 5-4 on the road this season, as they head into Duval for Super Wildcard Weekend to avenge their Week 3 loss, they'll be heading into hostile territory against a young Jags team.

When to Watch - Saturday, January 14

Game: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

