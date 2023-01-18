NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Bengals at Bills Live Without Cable on January 22

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will take the field in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Back in Week 18, the two teams squared off on Monday Night Football and tragedy struck when Bills' safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Bengals WR Tee Higgins. The game was canceled due to his injury and now, the No. 2 Bills will host the No. 3 Bengals in a win-or-go-home game.

As the defending AFC Champions, the Bengals are trying to make it to their second-straight title game if they can defeat the Bills. During Wildcard Weekend, the Bengals made quick work of their AFC North rivals in Baltimore, winning 24-17. QB Joe Burrow completed 23 of 32 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore. Since Burrow's arrival, the Bengals' prolific offense with RB Joe Mixon, and WRs Ja'Marr Chase, Higgins, and Tyler Boyd have won 4 out of 5 playoff games with their only loss coming in Super Bowl LVI.

Like the Bengals, in the Wildcard Round, the Bills defeated a division rival in a thrilling contest against the Dolphins. Buffalo outlasted Miami, 34-31, in a close game that was the longest home game in Buffalo's history. After jumping out in front 17-0, the Bills allowed Miami's third-string QB Skylar Thompson to stay in the game. Allen threw 2 INTs, which is the most he's thrown in a single game in the playoffs and the most he's thrown in a single postseason. Last postseason, Allen didn't throw any picks and threw for 9 TDs, but he's regressed during the 2022 season, in which he's tied second for most INTs in the league. He'll have to turn it around against the Bengals' defense if he wants to lead the Bills to the AFC Championship Game.

When to Watch - Sunday, January 22

Game: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Where to Watch: CBS

How to Watch Bengals at Bills Without Cable

CBS will be home to all the live action between the Bengals and Bills during the NFL Playoffs. Most streaming services offer CBS and you can find out how to stream the game, below.

Where to Stream CBS

DIRECTV STREAM fubo TV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV CBS ✔ ✔ ✔

✔

Watch the Bengals at Bills Live for Free



Catch the live action between the Bills and Bengals on CBS by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what channels carry CBS in your area with an antenna.

Watch Bengals at Bills Live on NFL+

NFL+, the official over-the-top subscription service of the National Football League, will be streaming live NFL games and replays. The service will carry in-market games on mobile devices, streams of out-of-market preseason games, the NFL Film's library, and NFL Network.

For $4.99 per month, or $39.99 per year, subscribers get access to the following: live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices, live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season, and NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free).

For a limited time, you can get NFL+ for $12.99 for the rest of the season.

Upgrade to NFL+ Premium to unlock more for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year: All features of NFL+, full game replays across devices (ad-free), condensed game replays across devices (ad-free), and coaches Film including All-22.

For a limited time, NFL+ Premium is available for $24.99 for the rest of the season.

Watch Bengals at Bills Live on Paramount+

Subscribers to Paramount+ can watch live NFL games on their local CBS station with the Essential plan for only $4.99/mo. or $49.99/yr. Upgrade to the Premium plan for $9.99/mo. or $99/yr and enjoy live NFL games and Paramount+ without ads.

Watch the Bengals at Bills Live on Hulu + Live TV

For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV offers the showdown between the Bills and Bengals. The streaming service includes CBS, and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+.



Watch the Bengals at Bills Live on DIRECTV STREAM

For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes Sunday's game on CBS. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $30 across three months.

Watch Bengals at Bills Live on fuboTV

For $74.99 per month, subscribers can watch the game live on CBS on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.

Watch Bengals at Bills Live on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the game live on CBS for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

