NFL: How to Watch Thursday Night Football Games Live Without Cable

New for the 2022 NFL season, fans will have to stream Thursday Night Football as Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home of the primetime games. Here's how to watch
After debuting in 2006, Thursday Night Football became a weekly fixture during the 2012 season but has switched networks throughout its run. For the first time, a digital streaming service has become the exclusive broadcaster of Thursday night games, with Prime Video agreeing to air live TNF games between the 2022 and 2033 seasons. However, due to Prime Video being a subscription service, fans will be able to watch their local market team on an over-the-air TV station.
Beginning in Week 2, on Thursday, September 15, the 2022 NFL season will kick off on Prime Video when two AFC West rivals battle it out on the gridiron. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will welcome Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers to Arrowhead Stadium in what is expected to be a thrilling contest between two of the league's elite young quarterbacks.
The Thursday Night Football broadcast team will feature legendary iconic play-by-play announce Al Michaels calling the action on the field with Emmy-winning football analyst Kirk Herbstreit joining him as an analyst. Kaylee Hartung will join the duo as a sideline reporter.
Longtime NFL correspondent Charissa Thompson will host the pregame, postgame, and halftime show. Thompson will be joined by Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and future Hall of Fame cornerback Richard Sherman, who will serve as analysts. Other on-air talents joining the broadcast:
Check out the full schedule of Thursday Night Football games, below.
15 games will air on Prime Video during the 2022 season. Each week pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET. with kickoff time scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH)
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH)
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO)
Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Soldier Field, Chicago, IL)
New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ)
Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC)
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI)
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA)
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA)
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Lumen Field, Seattle, WA)
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ)
Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)
Prime subscribers can watch Thursday Night Football live, hit shows, and thousands of movies on Amazon Prime Video. For $14.99 per month or $139 per year, you can unlock everything Amazon offers with an Amazon Prime Membership, which includes free same-day, one-day, or two-day shipping, Prime Music, Prime Video, and much more. Eligible subscribers can also take advantage of a 30-day free trial.
Prime Video is also available as a standalone service for non-Prime members, so you can watch live NFL games and stream all the content available on the streamer for only $8.99 per month and it comes with a 30-day free trial for eligible subscribers.
