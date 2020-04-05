At this point, there are really only two types of people in America: those whose heads are still spinning from the truth-is-stranger-than-fiction-style twists in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness and those who don't know who Joe Exotic is or why this mullet-rocking man has become the meme of the moment on social media. For those in the latter category, well, you should absolutely believe the hype and get on that binge session right away, but this news is really just meant for all you cool cats and kittens who saw a tiger, saw a man, and now wanna find out what came next for all the wild characters involved in the big cat zoo circle.

According to Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren Dropla, we may be getting a new episode of Tiger King soon. The couple appeared in a Cameo video which was made for the Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney Turner, who'd previously talked about the show on her podcast Holding Kourt. In the vid, Lowe joked that the two "need a life" because they've "wasted seven hours" on theirs before adding, "Netflix is adding one more episode. We'll be on next week. We're filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe, and put your mask on."

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!!



🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨



There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Netflix did not immediately respond to TV Guide's request for comment on this story. However, the streaming service did separately hint that there may be more Tiger King storyline still to come.

On Friday, Netflix posted some new footage of an interview with Joe Exotic at FMC Fort Worth prison, where he is serving a 22 year sentence for murder-for-hire and violations of the Endangered Species Act and Lacey Act, on Sunday, March 22. In the video, he teased, "When I walk out of here, will I be as crazy as I was before? That will never change." However, he also committed to being "done with the Carole Baskin saga."

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22.



Here's what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020

