Aside from asking everyone you know, Netflix's Top 10 rankings are pretty much the only way to know how popular a Netflix show or movie is. On Wednesday, September 30, the Netflix Top 10 hasn't actually changed much from yesterday. Ryan Murphy's Ratched is still in the No. 1 spot, having gotten comfortable there in 10 of the last 12 days, and the rest of yesterday's shows only shuffled around. Cameron Diaz's Bad Teacher, Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes, and Hugh Jackman's Real Steal round out the first four spots, just as they did yesterday.

The Top 10 should see some shakeups over the next few days, though, with the premiere of the Jim Parsons film The Boys in the Band (which is out today) and the Netflix debut of CBS's very good creepy procedural Evil (Thursday, Oct. 1). Will one of them take down Ratched?

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: The Boys in the Band, Evil

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, Sept. 30





For fans of: American Horror Story, Hollywood | Is it good?: Depends on how much you like Ryan Murphy's schtick

Sarah Paulson stars in this psychological thriller origin story for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest's Nurse Ratched. Some of the storytelling is shaky, but you might be able to overlook it while you enjoy the gorgeous visuals and Paulson's performance. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Bad Moms, Bad Grandpa, Dirty Grandpa, Bad Teacher the show | Is it good?: It's not super memorable, but it's pretty funny

Man, remember Cameron Diaz? She was great. She's "retired from acting" now. She hasn't been in a movie since 2014. She'll probably come back eventually for the right part, and we're looking forward to it. Paul Thomas Anderson, write something for her! (Yesterday's rank: 4)





3. Enola Holmes

For fans of: Eleven from Stranger Things, Fleabag | Is it good?: Yeah, it's a lot of fun

Eleven goes back in time to star in this very entertaining YA riff on the Sherlock Holmes story. MBB stars as Sherlock's kid sister, a sleuth in her own right, who's looking for her missing mother. You'll be charmed by her Phoebe Waller-Bridge-style asides and glances at the camera. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 2)





For fans of: Creed, Transformers, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots | Is it good?: It's pretty OK

Huge Ackman plays a washed-up boxer who gets a shot at redemption controlling a robot pugilist in this sci-fi riff on the boxing movie genre. It's directed by Shawn Levy, who went on to even greater success as a director and executive producer of Stranger Things. If this movie had been made today, it would have been a Netflix Original. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





For fans of: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, philosophy | Is it good?: It's forkin' great

Michael Schur's existential comedy about the afterlife and people getting a second (and a third, and a fourth, and a fifth...) chance to be good was one of the best shows on TV during its four-season run, which wrapped up in January. If you haven't watched it, the complete series is now on Netflix (with the recent addition of the fourth and final season), and at just 53 half-hour episodes, you can get through it in a few days of dedicated binging. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in October



For fans of: Jurassic Park lol | Is it good?: For an animated TV spin-off, very

"Jurassic World but truly for kids" is actually a really good idea! This is all the action of the PG-13 movies in a PG animated series form. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Nursery rhymes, singalongs | Is it good?: Babies love it

This little kids' musical show has been moving on and off the Netflix chart since the end of August. Kids can't get enough. It's also a frequently updated YouTube channel, as you can see from the clip above, so there's no shortage of Cocomelon content. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





For fans of: Jordans, Yeezys, Nikes, etc. | Is it good?: If you love sneakers

This is a comedy series for sneaker addicts, by sneaker addicts. It follows a guy (the likable Allen Maldonado) as he tries to find a rare pair of sneakers to resell at a high price and recoup the money he lost trying to buy other rare sneakers. If you can't tell a Jordan 3 from a Jordan 4, you won't get it. But if you have a favorite Jordan 3 and Jordan 4, you'll love it. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





For fans of: Conspiracy thrillers, James Spader | Is it good?: Spader makes it compulsively watchable

The most recent season NBC's reliable "unlikely ally helps the FBI catch bad guys" crime series has reentered the Netflix Top 10 after a couple of days off. Season 7 finds Liz Keen (Megan Boone) teaming up with her devious long-lost mother to wage a covert investigation into who Red Reddington (James Spader) really is. Even if you don't watch The Blacklist, you should check out the half-animated season finale, which was an emergency ending devised amid quarantine. It's a really interesting and unique artifact of this moment. [More shows like The Blacklist] (Yesterday's rank: 10)





For fans of: Teenage Bounty Hunters, GLOW | Is it good?: Yep, it's a surprisingly fun time!

Originally a YouTube Red series, Cobra Kai is the continuation of the Karate Kid film series that you didn't know you needed. The twist here is that it's mostly told from the perspective of Johnny (William Zabka), whose life never really recovered after Danielson (Ralph Macchio) crane-kicked his nose to the other side of his face. [More shows like Cobra Kai] (Yesterday's rank: 9)

The Best Netflix Originals of 2020 So Far