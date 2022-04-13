The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Netflix

Unlike the participants in The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Netflix's Top 10 List of Shows and Movies has reached a nice sense of stability. The top five shows on the list are the same as yesterday, starting with The Ultimatum. Expect it not just to retain its crown tomorrow, but extend its lead over No. 2 as two new episodes, the finale and the reunion special, were released today. People are dying to know if these young people who kinda wanted to get married get kinda married! The Ultimatum is followed by Bridgerton, Queen of the South, Better Call Saul, and Halle Berry's The Call. The only changes are swaps between Cocomelon and Elite, and between Without a Paddle and Inventing Anna.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

For fans of: Partner swapping, schadenfreude, loose rules | Is it good?: It's an addictive mess

Netflix's new plan to finally make some money is to cancel your favorite shows and produce as many cheap reality shows as it can. Proof that the streamer is signing off on any and every dating show is The Ultimatum, which sees couples with one person ready for marriage and the other not swap partners with other couples with the same problem to test run marriage and see if it's for them, or something. The rules break down pretty quickly, and people yell at each other! Then they propose to each other. What is this show? And why can't I stop watching? (Yesterday's rank: 1) [The Best Dating Reality Shows to Watch]

For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. Here's our review. (Yesterday's rank: 2) [Shows Like Bridgerton]

For fans of: When women break bad, crime | Is it good?: It'll keep you interested

This crime series centers on a woman (Alice Braga) who falls in love with a drug cartel member and is then forced to flee her home in Mexico after he's murdered. In America, she starts her own drug empire and becomes wildly rich, but makes a ton of enemies in the process. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Breaking Bad, lawyers trying their best, Cinnabon | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows on TV

After a long, long wait, Better Call Saul Season 5 has finally hit Netflix ahead of the premiere of its sixth and final season on AMC. The Breaking Bad prequel series gives us the origin story of Bob Odenkirk's criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in the early 2000s, when he was still known as Jimmy McGill and was struggling to get his career off the ground. A bunch of familiar faces show up, like Jonathan Banks' Mike and Giancarlo Esposito's Gus, and plenty of new ones that are just as dynamic, as is the way of the BBCU (Breaking Bad cinematic universe). This show rules, plain and simple. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Movies made in 2013 that seem much older, suspense | Is it good?: It's just OK

In this thriller, Halle Berry plays Jordan Turner, a 911 operator still dealing with the guilt of botching a call from a girl who was later killed by a home invader. Months later, Jordan receives a call from a kidnapped teen (Abigail Breslin) and has to take charge in order to help save her life. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Melodrama, melodrama, melodrama | Is it good?: It's insane in the best way

The Spanish teen drama said goodbye to some of its original stars at the end of Season 4, paving the way for a new class of rich kids with secrets. Season 5 opens with another murder investigation (are you surprised?), which is gradually pieced together as the season unfolds. And despite the threat of death hanging over their heads, the students of Las Encinas still find time to throw huge parties, get involved in love triangles, and fight with their parents. Now that's what I call TV. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Seth Green, crude comedy | Is it good?: More like Without a Laugh, amirite?

This Sandleresque comedy stars Seth Green, Matthew Lillard, and Dax Shepherd as three friends who go on a perilous journey into the wilderness to try to find D.B. Cooper's lost money. Watching it now is like entering a time warp to 2004. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 8) [Shows Like Inventing Anna]

For fans of: Cakes that don't look like cakes | Is it good?: It does what it sets out to do

The algorithm has an insatiable appetite for baking competition shows, so here's another one. This one is about bakers trying to make cakes that look so much like things that aren't cake that they fool the judges. It's a simple, funny premise with a lot of potential for cakes that make you say, "Wow, I can't believe that's cake," so it seems like a slam dunk as far as baking competitions go — a slam dunk with a basketball that isn't a basketball at all, it's a chocolate cake with orange creme frosting! Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day hosts. (Yesterday's rank: 10) [Shows Like Is It Cake? If You Like Is It Cake?]