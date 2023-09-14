Netflix's Live-Action One Piece Season 2: Latest News, Cast, and Everything Else to Know

Netflix's One Piece is already one of the best live-action adaptations of a manga in television history. Sure, the drama has its flaws — some of which we discussed here. But it's clear to any fan of the manga and anime series that One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has been heavily involved in Netflix's version and did not want to lose the spirit of the original story while exploring storytelling in a different medium.

The adaptation features Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. And since the series has been renewed for a second season, fans can expect to watch these characters' relationships grow as their pirate adventures continue.

Season 1 of One Piece adapted most of the manga's East Blue Saga up to the Arlong Park arc. Which can only mean one thing: Loguetown arc is next! The Netflix series' finale teased Marine vice admiral Smoker, so we're anticipating Season 2 to pick up with this antagonist.

Here's everything we know so far about Netflix's One Piece Season 2.

Netflix's One Piece Latest News

On Sept. 14, Netflix shared a video of Oda announcing Season 2's renewal. And in true One Piece fashion, the news was delivered through a Transponder Snail. "Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news," Oda said. "Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward!"

Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Release Date

In the video from Sept. 14 announcing the renewal, Oda said "it'll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient."

But we may have gotten some insight into the production schedule thanks to One Piece's producers. Marty Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios — which produced Netflix's One Piece along with Shueisha — told Variety that they've "got the scripts ready." In the same article, Tomorrow Studios President Becky Clements said Season 2 "could launch as early as next year" once production is able to start. At the moment, that is on hold due to the writers and actors strikes for fair wages.

Netflix's One Piece cast

We're expecting the Straw Hats to return for Season 2 — and for them to soon be joined by their sixth member, Chopper. In Oda's video, he said, "From here on, it seems to me the Straw Hats will need a great doctor… We will see!" The clip then featured his illustration of Chopper.

Here's who we're expecting to star in Season 2:

Main cast:

Iñaki Godoy as Luffy

Mackenyu as Zoro



Emily Rudd as Nami

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Additional cast:

How to watch Netflix's live-action One Piece

The first season of One Piece is available to stream on Netflix.



How to watch the original One Piece

One Piece is available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.