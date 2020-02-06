Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming romantic drama All the Bright Places, starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as a pair of teens brought together at a low point in their lives. The movie is set to debut on the streaming service on Feb. 28.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, All the Bright Places follows the introverted Violet Markey (Fanning), who has withdrawn following the loss of her sister. Violet begins to rediscover her passion for living when she meets Theodore Finch (Smith), a classmate with his own physical and emotional scars.

"There are bright places, even in dark times," Violet says in the trailer.

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also released a series of first-look images, which show Violet and Finch bonding in nature.

Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, All the Bright Places Photo: Michele K. Short

All the Bright Places also stars Luke Wilson, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelli O'Hara, Alexandra Shipp, Virginia Gardner, Lamar Johnson, Felix Mallard, and Sofia Hamsik.

Niven and Liz Hannah co-wrote the screenplay for the adaptation, which is directed by Brett Haley. Fanning produces alongside Paula Mazar, Mitchell Kaplan, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, and Andrew Spaulding

All the Bright Places premieres Friday, Feb. 28 on Netflix. Check out more photos below.

Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, All the Bright Places Photo: Walter Thomson, Walter Thomson/NETFLIX

Elle Fanning, All the Bright Places Photo: Michele K. Short, Michele K. Short/NETFLIX

Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, All the Bright Places Photo: Michele K. Short, Michele K. Short/NETFLIX