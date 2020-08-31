Calling all royals fans! Nat Geo's Royal Night of Programming will feature a new documentary called Being the Queen, which is a must-watch for all those fascinated with the monarchy.

TV Guide has an exclusive sneak peek at Being the Queen, which focuses on the tragic death of Princess Diana and the private and public reaction of Queen Elizabeth II during the aftermath. While Diana's mourners flocked to Buckingham Palace to publicly grieve the death of the Princess of Wales, the royal family remained at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, causing some public outrage from those who expected the Queen to return to London and acknowledge the mourners.

In never-before-heard interviews with Lady Angela Oswald, lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother, and George Lascelles, cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, those closest to Queen Elizabeth II attempt to shed some light on what was really happening during those devastating days after Diana's death.

Being the Queen premieres Monday, Aug. 31, at 9/8c on Nat Geo.