9 Movies and Shows You Should Watch If You Like To All the Boys: Always and Forever

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, the final chapter of the YA rom-com To All the Boys trilogy, is now streaming on Netflix, meaning the time has come to say goodbye to unlikely high school sweethearts Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). If those two crazy kids — whose sweet little romance started with a love letter and ends with big decisions about college plans — have to bravely move forward with their lives, so must we! I mean, don't get too bent out of shape about it; you can always watch those movies again. That's the joy of streaming services! But once you've finished all three To All the Boys movies and want something new to watch that isn't totally unfamiliar, we've got you covered.

Below, find more rom-com movies and shows that offer joy, fun, and heartfelt coming-of-age stories, and even a few recommendations perfect for any Lara Jean Covey-level fan of romance. See? The lovefest never has to end.

Glen Powell, Zoey Deutch, Set It Up Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

If you've watched even two romantic comedies, by the time Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky are writing up their dating pact contract, you know these two are going to fall in love. It's basically rom-com law: You make a pact or a plan with another person of your sexual preference, and you're going to fall for each other. In To All the Boys, Lara Jean and Peter enter into a fake dating pact. We've seen it before — we'll see it again on this very list! In the Netflix rom-com Set It Up, our unsuspecting lovebirds, Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell), enter into more of a Parent Trap-type situation: To get their overbearing bosses (delightfully played by Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) off their backs so they can actually have lives, the two assistants manipulate schedules and situations and Yankee Stadium kiss cams to get Kirsten (Liu) and Rick (Diggs) to fall for each other. It doesn't take long to realize that it's Harper and Charlie who are actually perfect for each other. Like To All the Boys, it doesn't much matter that you can predict where this whole thing is going: The ride there is fun and sweet, and you're traveling with two leads who have a ton of chemistry together. If you love rom-coms — as I suspect anyone who likes the To All the Boys movies does — you'll enjoy Set It Up, a movie that feels like one big modern homage to all the rom-coms that came before it.







Leah Lewis, Alexxis Lemire, The Half of It KC Bailey/Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

If you're looking for something in the same genre but a little less formulaic (again, not a knock!), watch The Half of It. Alice Wu's teen dramedy will surprise you in all the best ways. It starts out familiar, especially to To All the Boys fans: Outsider and introvert Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) begrudgingly agrees to help dumb jock Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) woo the pretty and popular Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire) by writing her love letters in Paul's name, but what Paul doesn't know is that Ellie is also in love with Aster (yes, this is more or less the premise of Cyrano de Bergerac). Of course eventually the ruse is exposed and feelings hurt and hearts mended. In the end, however, The Half of It is less a movie that cares about who ends up with who and more about Ellie finally opening herself up to the world, letting people like Paul and Aster and her very sweet dad (!!) in, and well, living. It's a smart and heartwarming coming-of-age story (that final train scene!) that uses well-worn rom-com tropes to its advantage.







Midori Francis, Dash and Lily ALISON COHEN ROSA/NETFLIX

Where to watch: Netflix

Yes, it's true, Dash & Lily is technically a Christmas TV series, but you know what? Who cares? It very much feels like an easy companion series to the To All the Boys trilogy, and it's just so gosh darn cute, it doesn't matter what time of year you watch it; it will make your heart grow three sizes. Like To All the Boys, Dash & Lily is based on a YA book series and is also about teens from two very different worlds brought together by the written word and falling hard for each other. The eight-episode series follows quirky, lonely Lily (Midori Francis) — yeah, she and Lara Jean would definitely be friends — and angsty, cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) — oh, he would HATE Peter Kavinsky — as they engage in an epic game of dares across New York City over the holidays after Lily leaves her notebook on the shelves at The Strand, daring someone to join her game (and maybe fall in love with her). You have to give yourself over to the cutesy Christmas magic of it all to get into it, but the leads are so charming and the story is so lovely and fun, it's very easy to do. If you're looking for something to put a smile on your face after you've finished To All the Boys, Dash & Lily is the place to look.







Maya Erskine, Jack Quaid, Plus One RLJE Films

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon (for rent or purchase)

Remember that rule from earlier about people in rom-coms making pacts and falling in love? Meet Alice (Maya Erskine) and Ben (Jack Quaid), two friends from college who make a plan to be each other's plus one to all the weddings they've been invited to that summer — it's 10 between the both of them. Alice is hurting from a recent breakup, and Ben is a romantic who self-sabotages all of his relationships. As soon as they start attending weddings together, everyone can see Alice and Ben are perfect for one another, even if they insist they're only friends. Again, it doesn't matter that you can see where Plus One is headed from the beginning: Erskine and Quaid have chemistry pouring out of them, their banter is laugh-out-loud funny, and the film's commentary about weddings and what it feels like when all of your friends start getting married is extremely relatable. Watch for Erskine and Quaid talking about diner tilapia alone.







Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

If you spent much of To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You rooting for Lara Jean and John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) to get together, you are not alone (justice for John Ambrose!). If you, too, are a fan of watching someone choose between two very viable, worthwhile dating options, give Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's high school series Never Have I Ever a try. The show tells the story of sophomore Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who is, let's say, terribly unpopular, and wants to change that by having sex with a "stone-cold hottie who can rock [her] all night long," Paxton Hall-Yoshida (think a much more brooding Peter Kavinsky, played by Darren Barnet). She also spends a lot of time fighting with her nemesis Ben Gross (nothing like John Ambrose, but great on his own merit, played by Jaren Lewison)... and we all know how that goes. So, yes, come to Never Have I Ever for the love triangle, but stay for something much more surprising: The series is at once both a biting teen comedy and a moving look at a teenager's grieving process. Like Lara Jean, Devi has lost a parent — this time, it's her beloved father — and wow, is she angry. The high school love triangle is great, but what made this series one of the best of 2020 is the heartfelt, complicated mother-daughter pairing at its center, as both Devi and her mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) attempt to repair their relationship and themselves after a huge loss.







Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin Scott Everett White/The CW

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon (for purchase)

Think Lara Jean Covey is the only young woman who is obsessed with romance novels, aspires to be a writer, and is prone to fantasy sequences? You haven't met Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) yet. The premise of this CW dramedy can be a tough sell: Jane, a virgin (duh), accidentally gets inseminated with sperm that lo and behold, belongs to her boss and onetime crush Rafael (Justin Baldoni). But what awaits you when you do decide to watch is five seasons of swoony romance, heartfelt family moments, and outrageously meta telenovela shenanigans. The writing is smart and playful, and it is the type of show that can make you laugh then cry from scene to scene. And if you appreciate that Lara Jean's biggest support system is her two sisters, you'll love discovering that the real heart of Jane the Virgin is the bond between Jane, her mother Xiomara (Andrea Navedo), and her grandmother Alba (Ivonne Coll). Like the Song-Covey sisters, it's the Villanueva women taking on the world.







The Fosters Craig Sjodin/Freeform

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

If you watched the first To All the Boys and thought the internet's new boyfriend Noah Centineo just appeared out of thin air to give us those high school Mark Ruffalo vibes, you should binge The Fosters. Some of us knew Centineo way back when (it was 2015) as Jesus Adams Foster, one of the teens who make up the Adams Foster brood — a family of biological, adopted, and foster kids, led and loved by fierce matriarchs Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) in this family drama that ran for five seasons on ABC Family and Freeform. Don't be alarmed if you turn it on and don't see Centineo at first — he took over as the family jock midway through Season 3, after Jake T. Austin left the role. This underrated gem is more earnest and sentimental than To All the Boys, but it's still full of all that teenage angst (so much angst!) you might be looking for. Where the show shines brightest is in its dynamics within the family unit, and the ensemble just gets better and better as the show goes on.







Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

If you're a fan of the To All the Boys trilogy and are one of the, I assume, very few people who haven't yet watched Netflix's Bridgerton, you're doing it wrong. Sure, with all the scandal and the sex and The Spoon, the very R-rated drama of the lords and ladies of Regency London is a far cry from the much more chaste goings-on of Lara Jean Covey's love life, but here's the thing: Lara Jean would love Bridgerton. We know she's a big fan of romance novels — when Chris (Madeleine Arthur) calls her out on her obsession with bodice rippers in the first film, Lara Jean explains that she "enjoy[s] them for their camp!" which, like, sure, Covey. So, were I asked to recommend a show for our in-love-with-love heroine, Bridgerton would be it. And who knows, maybe when Lara Jean sits down to watch a series about Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) making a pact to pretend to be dating so that each can get something they need but then, whoops, end up really falling for one another, she might find that story oddly familiar.







Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, Sylvie's Love Amazon Studios

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This is another recommendation directed squarely at Lara Jean Covey. The girl loves romance, is into vintage stuff, really rocks an old Hollywood glamour look at the Belleview Star Ball, and, in the final TATBILB film, falls in love with New York City. If you're anything like Lara Jean, you'll enjoy Sylvie's Love, a sweet, old-school romance movie starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha that premiered in late 2020. The film takes place in 1950s and '60s New York, as Sylvie (Thompson), an aspiring TV producer, and Bobby (Asomugha), a saxophonist, fall in love. Because of time and circumstance — objectively, two of the worst things — they don't meet again for years, when they try to rekindle what they had in the face of some, well, complications. It's gorgeously shot, has great period costumes and production design, and is a lovely, simple story that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. What more could you want from a romance, really?







Randall Park and Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

For an adult spin on the teenage romance of To All the Boys, watch Always Be My Maybe, a very funny rom-com about what happens when young love grows up. Randall Park and Ali Wong (who also co-wrote the film with Michael Golamco) are an ideal match as a pair of childhood friends who fall out of touch after a teenage fling goes south. When they reconnect over a decade later, their relationship is challenged by their differences in ambition — and by cinematic icon Keanu Reeves, playing a larger-than-life version of himself. It's a sweet, sharp twist on a standard romantic comedy that's packed with actual laughs, not to mention some catchy original songs. "I Punched Keanu Reeves" is still lighting up our playlists. -Kelly Connolly

