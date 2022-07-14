This Sunday morning, All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays welcome rookie infielder Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals in an American League matchup. With the 2022 All-Star Game approaching, this contest will feature 5 All-Stars between the two teams.

NBC Sports will be handling broadcasting duties with Jason Benetti calling play-by-play and analysts Dan Plesac (Blue Jays) and Rex Hudler (Royals) joining him in the booth. Each week, Benetti will be joined by a local analyst from each team on the field.

You can find out how to watch Royals at Blue Jays without cable, below.

When to Watch Royals at Blue Jays

Date: Sunday, July 17

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: Peacock

How to Stream Royals at Blue Jays

Today's game between the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the Royals at Blue Jays on Peacock

For 18 consecutive Sundays, an MLB Sunday Leadoff game will stream on Peacock, making it the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day. Peacock will be the exclusive home of the MLB Sunday Leadoff postgame and pre-game shows. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to today's game, live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.

