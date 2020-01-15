Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, the new installment of TBS's comedy anthology Miracle Workers, went medieval at Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday, with stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni and creator and executive producer Simon Rich previewing what's to come in the Season 2.

Dark Ages keeps the same actors from Season 1, but transports them from Heaven to the Middle Ages, where they play new characters in new stories. Viswanathan plays Alexandra Shitshoveler, a young woman with bigger dreams than following her father, Eddie (Buscemi) into the family sh--shoveling business. Daniel Radcliffe, who participated in the panel via satellite, plays Prince Chauncley, a spoiled, goofy, selfish failson who's a disappointment to his father because he doesn't want to be a psychopathic murderer. He just wants to play with his pet ducks. He has a lot of ducks. The kid loves ducks.

Miracle Workers' Geraldine Viswanathan Isn't Here For Hollywood Tokenism

Duck-wrangling was a new experience for Radcliffe, and it came with some occupational hazards. Karan Soni, Radcliffe's frequent scene partner as Lord Vexler, a royal advisor tasked with babysitting the prince, said that the ducks poop everywhere, all the time, and once in Radcliffe's eye.

Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers Photo: Screen Grab, TBS

"Basically the duck was on the ground, and I just saw the sort of ruffle of his feathers," Radcliffe said, "And then like a millisecond later felt something hit my eye. I was like, 'Ah, that's definitely what that is.'"

Rich also revealed some of the season's guest stars, including Russian Doll's Greta Lee, The Tick's Peter Serafinowicz, Fleabag's Jamie Demetriou, and Fred Armisen as Percival Forthwind, a "megalomanical medieval rock star." Armisen improvising was the only time Steve Buscemi broke character and laughed all season.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages premieres Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 10:30/9:30c on TBS.