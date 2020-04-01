Last Man Standing fans know that Jen (Krista Marie Yu), the foreign exchange student, has become like a member of the family. Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) love Jen like one of their own, which is part of the reason that in "Keep the Change," airing Thursday, April 2, they want to do something big and extravagant for her on the cusp of her graduation.

It's a monumental day for her, after all, so Mike goes above and beyond to celebrate thee occasion with a huge gesture: a visit from her dad. As you'll see in the clip above, Mike and Vanessa did a little sneaking around to make it happen — leading to a sophisticated, sneaky effort to ship him in from Hong Kong without her knowing.

After she finds out though, he might wish that she had known. Jen and her father (guest star Francois Chau) have an okay relationship, she says, but he's bringing a guest with him that Jen's totally not cool seeing — setting up what could be a disastrous day indeed. How's Mike going to clean up this mess? Maybe it's not too late to send her dad home and get her a car.

Krista Marie Yu, Tim Allen and Nancy Travis, Last Man Standing Photo: Fox

Last Man Standing airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Fox.